To counter Boko Haram ideology, Zulum converts Arabic school to institute 

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, has announced the conversion of Mustapha Umar Elkanemi Arabic (Teachers) College in Maiduguri to a specialised institute for teaching of Arabic and Islamic education that will aim to counter the ideology of Boko Haram.

The governor made the announcement on Tuesday while on inspection visit to the college, preparatory to the conversion.

The initiative is meant as a response to the threat posed by Boko Haram, a militant group known for its violent campaign against education and its propagation of a radical and misguided interpretation of Islam.

When established, the new institute will be run in partnership with the Al-Azhar University in Cairo and it will be producing students who will return to Borno’s 27 local government areas for preaching that will counter Boko Haram’s ideas.

“We are here to examine the capacity of this school, in terms of human resources and the infrastructure with a view to converting it to be Al-Azhar Institute”, Governor Zulum announced.

When established, “we hope to ensure that each student after graduating from this school, can speak Arabic fluently and have a strong background in Islamic knowledge. Admission to this school will cut across the 27 LGAs so that they can go back and preach peace. We will do everything possible to avoid the reoccurrence of the experience we had in the last decade”, Zulum noted.

Meanwhile, Governor Zulum has directed the newly established Borno State Arabic and Tsangaya Education Board to take over the administration of all Tsangaya and Islamic Schools in Borno State.