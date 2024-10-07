Tinubu’s youth conference, a needless jamboree

A national gathering of Nigerian youths for 30 days ostensibly to unite them and “to collaboratively develop solutions to issues such as education, employment, innovation, security, and social justice,” as proposed recently by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in his broadcast to commemorate the nation’s 64th independence anniversary in the midst of severe economic hardship, is not only totally disappointing and a misplaced priority, but financially unwise and will tantamount to waste of taxpayers’ scarce resources given our current financial reality.

We completely disagree with the set agenda and timing of the conference on the grounds that it came on the heels of a recent ultimatum by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU to the federal government over continued poor funding of public varsities, welfare of lecturers, and ten years after the report of the 2014 national conference, that made far-reaching recommendations to address the country’s major challenges was submitted and still gathering dust in the archives.

At least N7billion was reportedly spent on the Confab organized by Goodluck Jonathan’s administration but successive governments refused to implement its resolutions. The President while giving his Independence Day speech on October 1st hinted at plans to hold a 30-day national conference exclusively for youths and would serve as a forum for the young people to dialogue and produce meaningful policies to develop the country.

According to him, “Considering this, I am pleased to announce the gathering of a National Youth Conference. This conference will be a platform to address the diverse challenges and opportunities confronting our young people, who constitute more than 60% of our population. It will provoke meaningful dialogue and empower our young people to participate actively in nation-building. By ensuring that their voices are heard in shaping the policies that impact their lives, we are creating a pathway for a brighter tomorrow.

Continuing, he said that the Confab will “unite young people nationwide to collaboratively develop solutions to issues such as education, employment, innovation, security, and social justice,” giving the impression that the outcome of such a gathering has any force of law even though the National Assembly comprising the Senate and the House of Representatives is solely empowered by the 1999 Constitution to enact laws for the federal government.

But we strongly believe that rather than dissipate energies and government’s scarce resources on a jamboree whose outcome has no force of law and is therefore not bound to be implemented, the incumbent administration should implement the far-reaching recommendations of the 2014 National Conference in respect of the youths since the socio-economic and political challenges confronting all citizens identified by the previous Confab are still very potent today.

Truly, without any fear of contradiction, the youths’ daunting multiple challenges, including poverty, unemployment, and underemployment, limited educational opportunities, near absence of youth empowerment initiatives, deteriorating state of the educational system, susceptibility to criminal activities and drug abuse as well as dearth of vocational training centres, apprenticeships, and mentorship initiatives are very well known to our public office holders like governors, federal and state lawmakers and council bosses in charge of governance which renders Tinubu’s proposal unnecessary and time wasting for participants.

Again, it is instructive that even youths engaged in micro and small businesses and agricultural activities who operate in the same harsh environment as adults, are confronted with such operational difficulties as insecurity, epileptic power supply, infrastructural deficits like poor road network, lack of pipe -borne water, high cost of borrowing funds on account of high interest rates by banks, multiple levies and taxes amongst others are common knowledge that can be enumerated for appropriate solutions by governments at the federal, state and local government levels without any formal gathering.

This perhaps explains why public opinions have been divided on the desirability or otherwise of the proposed confab with both sides unanimous on the urgent need for government to create an enabling environment for both youths and adults to thrive economically through adequate protection of lives and property, provision of needed public amenities including regular electricity supply and drinking water, overhauling of the health system, revival of moribund companies like refineries and textile industries to generate more employment, appointment of youth to positions of power based on merit, and a reduction in interest rate on loans charged by the banks amongst others.

Additionally, in our view, the federal government doesn’t require a gathering of youths some of whom voted for the president, governors and even council chairmen, based on the manifestos of political parties, to review for instance, the country’s security architecture to be able to deal decisively and speedily with the pervasive insecurity with bandits, terrorists, herdsmen, kidnappers and cultists constantly killing and maiming law-abiding citizens unprovoked which the Nigerian Armed Forces and Police Force are unable to tackle.

Regrettably, too, it is on record that Tinubu neither convened any special conference nor consulted the youths before arbitrarily announcing the removal of the fuel subsidy in his inaugural speech on May 29th last year, despite the fact that none of the government-owned refineries was operational and the decision to float the Naira, two policies that had been identified as the root causes of the current economic hardship with millions of citizens starving and unable to purchase food items and other basic needs due to inflation and prohibitive cost of living.

Even the Students Loan Scheme being implemented by the President, which was among the recommendations of the 2014 Confab according to critics, came without consultation with stakeholders while the aspect of automatic employment for beneficiaries upon completion of their academic careers, to facilitate seamless recovery of the loans was jettisoned making the repayment an uphill task since most of them may end up not getting jobs easily upon graduation and completion of NYSC.

Indeed the President, of Nigerian Youth Union (NYU) Chinonso Obasi, while opposing the proposal, maintained that implementation of the loan scheme differed from the resolutions of the 2014 Confab, which recommended that the “beneficiaries will have a job upon graduation so that as they are working, there will be deductions made from the loan given at source”.

We note with serious concern that currently, even when most Nigerian youths do manage to overcome educational challenges, the job market offers limited opportunities as a result of the high unemployment rate trapping young people in a vicious cycle of dependence, poverty and anxiety, forcing some into criminal activities such as drug abuse and trafficking, armed robbery, crude oil theft, kidnapping, advanced fee fraud and internet fraud known as Yahoo Plus as a means of survival since the devil finds work for idle hands.

It has therefore become very imperative for the government to review the nation’s educational curriculum for secondary and tertiary institutions to lay more emphasis on development programmes tailored to the needs of young people, including the establishment of vocational training centers, apprenticeships, and mentorship initiatives that will adequately equip youth with relevant skills in traditional sectors and emerging industries like technology and renewable energy with the view to making most self-employed in future instead of chasing non-existing white collar jobs.

So, rather than convene a new conference to brainstorm and proffer solutions to Nigeria’s existential, socio-economic challenges as well as peculiar problems of our youths which are an open secret, which will cost taxpayers billions of Naira, which may turn out to be a jamboree, we demand that the federal government should use current digital platforms, the traditional and social media, to harvest suggestions from the leaders of the major youth organizations nationwide using the ministries of youth affairs at the federal and state levels in the overall best interest of the country.

