Tinubu’s fall: Anyone mocking Tinubu is mocking God, anybody can fall,IMAN DG defends Tinubu

COLLINS NKWOCHA

The Director General of Importers Association of Nigeria Taskforce,IMAN Amb.Chijioke Okoro has cautioned those mocking and ridiculing the president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu to desist from doing so because he’s human and reliable to making mistakes and errors.

Speaking about the incident that happened yesterday from Port Harcourt,the DG cautioned those spread the news and video around to stop making jest of the number one citizen of Nigeria just because he slipped and fell “we need to be reasonable, the president is a human being like you and I, he’s not a spirit or a super being, errors and mistakes are normal as mortals , anyone making mockery of him is mocking God who placed him there, what happened to him, can happen to anyone”

He went further to advise Nigerians to be patient with the president because his policies might be tough on them at the moment but would later be of huge benefits to Nigerians.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng