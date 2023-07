Tinubu’s emergence as new ECOWAS chairman affirms Nigeria’s leadership role -Sanwo-Olu

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated President Bola Tinubu for emerging the Chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), noting it was an affirmation of Nigeria’s leadership in the West African sub-region and the African continent.

President Tinubu emergence took place at the 63rd Ordinary Session on Sunday in Bissau, Guinea-Bissau.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement issued on Monday and signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, described the development as a significant affirmation of Nigeria’s leadership in the West African sub-region and the African continent.

He added that the confidence reposed in President Tinubu by his colleagues to lead the important coalition would manifest in the effective collaboration and practical solutions to the myriad challenges of economic growth, sustainable development and issues of trans-border security.

“On behalf of the people of Lagos State, I want to congratulate our leader, mentor and pathfinder, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on this remarkable achievement as the Chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

“We have absolute confidence that you would perform exceptionally well in your new role as the Head of the very important regional organisation and we are happy to be associated with you”, Sanwo-Olu said.