Tinubu’s certificate saga: Nigeria’s reputation at stake – Atiku.

CYRIL MBAH, Abuja Bureau Chief

Former Vice President and Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the February 25, 2023 Presidential election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, on Thursday warned that Nigeria’s reputation before the international community has plummeted and the nation has become a laughable nation over the controversies surrounding the academic records of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He told a crowded press conference, held at the Shehu Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja, that he was exercising his full right to seek justice as a committed democrat and he called on other presidential candidates, especially Mr. Peter Obi of Labour Party, the NNPP Candidate, Dr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and Nigerians who love democracy to join hands with him in the struggle to restore proper democracy in the country.

Asked whether he would drop the court case at any point, Atiku said only a decisive ruling of the Supreme Court against him or in his favour will make him drop the quest for the recovery of his alleged electoral victory.

Atiku, also the Waziri Adamawa, who came second in the presidential election, had challenged the victory of Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC in court, but lost as the Presidential Election Petition Court, PEPC, struck out his petition.

It could be recalled that the allegation of forgery was one of the grounds dismissed by the presidential election court.

Despite the court’s ruling, Atiku continued his case at the US court, which eventually ordered release of Tinubu’s official documents Atiku is seeking to include in his appeal at the Supreme Court.

Atiku had argued that there were discrepancies in the certificate Tinubu submitted to the INEC ahead of the election which should have rendered him ineligible to contest the poll.

On his findings on Tinubu, he gave the following breakdown of the deposition from Chicago State University: That Bola A. Tinubu forged the certificate he presented to INEC; the qualifying certificate from Southwest College bears a female indicating it does not belong to Bola A. Tinubu who is a male and that the CSU admission application form has a claim that Bola A Tinubu attended Government College Lagos and graduated in 1970 when the school was established in 1974. (Hence, he perjured)”.

Others are that: “The owner of the CSU Document is a Black American and Bola A. Tinubu denied having dual citizenship in his INEC form which means the documents does not belong to him (or he perjured in his INEC Form)” and that “he claimed A in his name in the Chicago documents is Ahmed but the documents he submitted to INEC has Adekunle.

Asked if he was under pressure from the President to drop the case, Atiku said after the election, he learnt that a delegation of governors were sent by Tinubu to reach out to him.

“I didn’t even let them come to my house,” he stated, a comment that attracted laugher in the hall.

He said that he was not afraid that they the incumbent government would go after his business interest and disclosed how the licence of Intels, a logistics firm he co-owned, was revoked under immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari.

A full text of his speech reads: “I consider it important to address and report to you today on issues that define the future of elective government and legitimate leadership in our country.

“Political leadership and active citizenship matter because they are ways through which we all work together to build a country that works for all who live in it. Our country is bigger than any of us, and its standing in the world affects the fate of all who come from or live in it. As leaders, it is our duty to advance the well-being of all our people and of the country.

“For this purpose, my generation worked hard to return the soldiers to the barracks and to defend the right of the people to elect and establish for ourselves a legitimate government. Our elections are established and governed by law and founded on the constitution from which leadership and government in Nigeria alone derive their legitimacy.

“The people look up to us as leaders to respect these rules and, where necessary, to defend them. This is what brings us here. Today, we are called upon again as a people to uphold and defend the ground rules of elective government in our country. The constitution prescribes the requirements for those who seek the highest elective office in the land.

“It should not take months or, indeed, decades, for the institutions concerned to be able to do their work in establishing the credibility of any certificates presented by candidates for public office.

“We undertook this journey at great cost and for important reasons. The ground rules for legitimate governance in our country need to be upheld, and the reputation of our country is at stake. That affects everyone, Nigerians everywhere.

“I am a democrat by conviction and a citizen of a country that I love. The issues at stake in this case require us once more to re-dedicate ourselves to both the country and our constitution.

“Now, we entrust these facts to us all as citizens and as leaders of the institutions charged with interpreting our constitution. I should thank the lawyers both in Nigeria and in the United States, who have assisted us in bringing clarity and definitive answers to these issues that appear to have defied our institutions for nearly a quarter of a century.

“I also want to extend my gratitude to Nigerian citizens and friends of Nigeria both within and beyond the shores of our country for their patience as we have sought to find the facts and establish the truth.

“I wish to pay tribute to the late human rights activist, Chief Gani Fawehinmi, SAN, who inspired us on this path of discovery. Now, he can truly rest in peace in the assurance that what he started about 23 years ago has come to fruition. Gani’s vindication today gives credence to the saying that no matter how fast a lie runs, the truth will someday overtake it.

“Former American President Thomas Jefferson once said, “If I had to choose between government without newspapers, and newspapers without government, I wouldn’t hesitate to choose the latter”.

From exposing the Watergate scandal and unravelling the dubious certificates of politicians, journalists have maintained eternal vigilance by bridging the gap and stepping in when other arms of government failed.

“It is for these reasons that commendation must be given to David Hundeyin, an independent journalist whose extraordinary work and those of many more young people like him has become a source of inspiration. Special thanks must be given to the millions of Nigerian youths and citizen journalists too who continue to put out the truth online even when no one is listening. “Indeed, the price of Liberty is Eternal Vigilance. They have put the country first in their firm commitment to unravel the truth and hold leaders accountable. This gives me the hope that we have worthy partners in the struggle to reclaim the country we call home.

“This quest is not for or about Atiku Abubakar. It is a quest for the enthronement of truth, morality, and accountability in our public affairs. In line with this, therefore, I am calling on all well-meaning Nigerians, leaders of thought, our religious leaders, our traditional leaders, our community leaders, our political leaders, and in particular, former Governor Peter Obi of the Labour Party and ex-Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso of the NNPP and the leaders of every political party in Nigeria, and indeed, every single person who loves this country, as I do, and who wishes nothing but the best for the country, as I do, to join me in this campaign to enshrine probity, accountability and the basic principles of justice, morality and uprightness in our country and in our government. This is a task for each and every one of us.”

Meanwhile, the National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), Barrisster Felix Morka, who was on Arise Television Wednesday night to field questions over President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Chicago State University, (CSU) certificate brouhaha said “The outcome of the process in the United States with regard to this matter is just exactly what we imagined and known all along, which is that, the President of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was a student of the Chicago State University, CSU.

“He partook in the full course of programme and graduated from that school with honors. The depositions by the registrar in the US attest completely to this position quite contrary to the original case that Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate brought to the court from the US in search of facts and information that actually do not exist.

“We are very delighted at the outcome because it vindicated the person of the president and his position all along. Now, I listened to Osita Chidoka, who made a lot of statements. Look, I sympathise with him because he is not a lawyer. As a former Minister, I expected a whole lot from him. He should not descend to that level where he begins to make up things.

“Atiku Abubakar’s political career has come to a standstill. The sun has set on his career. And I think he needs to realise it. He served in this country as Vice President. He held other positions. That is enough for any individual in this country who is politically active. I appreciate his service but he needs to rest this matter.

“There is nothing out of Chicago State University, CSU, that even begin to suggest that this president as a student and now as a President did anything that is questionable,” Morka concluded.

You’re beating tattered drum of shame –APC

.Insists Tinubu graduated with honours from CSU

Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress (APC) said it is unfazed by the press conference addressed by former Vice President and Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in the February 25 presidential election Thursday.

According to the patty, the press conference lacked purpose and delivered nothing except the pitiful regurgitation of lies, mindless distortions and deliberate falsehood on his infantile obsession with the academic record of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“For several weeks now, Nigerians and the world have watched with incredulity Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s display of utter desperation in his failed bid to become the President of Nigeria.

“Earlier today, he put his desperation in overdrive during his press conference where he addressed some of the issues in his appeal at the Supreme Court and bandying unproven charges against the President of Nigeria, His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in a calculated attempt to shamelessly whip up public sentiments and inordinately pressure the Supreme Court.

“We believe Alhaji Atiku Abubakar should have known better than to demonstrate gross contempt of the highest court by making public comments on a matter that he has submitted to the court for adjudication.

“The major takeaway from his Yar’Adua Centre show, especially at question time, was that Atiku harbours deep animosity towards Tinubu whom he believes was responsible for his electoral woes in 2007, 2015, 2019 and this year.

“In desperation, unbecoming of a statesman who once occupied the second highest office in the land, the PDP candidate in the last election has thrown every decency, decorum, dignity and national respectability out the window on his purposeless judicial voyage of discovery to the United States in search of a magic wand for taking power against the will of the Nigerian electorate loudly expressed in last February’s presidential election.

“Alhaji Atiku Abubakar holds the unenviable title of Nigeria’s most prolific election loser and longest running presidential candidate in history, and we see his recent US fishing expedition as the last kick of a roundly rejected presidential aspirant.

“While we sympathise with Alhaji Atiku Abubakar for spending a lifetime pursuing unrealised dream, we strongly condemn the perfidious road he has taken and the needless negative exposure of Nigeria and the institution of the Presidency in foreign land.

“Just for the record, we wish to provide some clarity on the matter of the deposition of Mr. Caleb Westberg, the Registrar of Chicago State University, last Tuesday under oath at the Chicago office of Atiku’s lawyer, Angela Liu, to save unsuspecting Nigerians from barrage of untruths, distortions and campaign of misinformation being dished out by Atiku and his PDP

“Mr. Westberg was unmistaken and unambiguous in his deposition as to the fact that President Bola Tinubu graduated with honours from Chicago State University. He also emphatically provided clear answers on all other issues raised which we can sum as follows:

That the person who is Nigeria’s president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is the same person who attended Chicago State University;

He confirmed that a certain gentleman called Adeniji who had come forward to say he was Tinubu’s classmate was in fact a student at CSU at the same time and they both ran for student union positions; Mr. Westberg said the diploma certificate, on which the PDP and Atiku seek to gaslight Nigerians and the whole world, is just a ceremonial document and what proved studentship at Chicago State University and in any American university is transcript, not certificate; Furthermore, he stated that the ‘F’ on the Southwest college certificate, a feeder institution to CSU, which President Bola Tinubu used to gain admission into CSU was a clerical error which could of course happen. He reiterated that Southwest College was a major feeder source for CSU; He said the person admitted based on the transcript from South West College, was a male Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Westberg also added the courses taken by President Bola Tinubu at Southwest College were consistent with the courses he took at CSU.

“Westberg further deposed that Accounting is a rigorous field of study. Anyone who did not take the requisite courses at the lower levels could not have done well at CSU.

“In President Tinubu’s case, he did excellently well at CSU. He graduated with High Honours. That to him point to the fact that the person who attended and graduated from CSU was the same person who went to Southwest College; He pointed out that CSU has had at least six Registrars since 1979 and in an affidavit at an Illinois court prior to the deposition said “Chicago State University provided a diploma to Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and subsequently provided a certified (or official) copy of that diploma. Both are valid and authentic diplomas of Chicago State University.

“He said further that the difference in the date of award on the diploma versus the certified copy is likely the result of human error. The graduation date on the certified copy is typed in manually by a person and can be inaccurate.

“Mr. Westberg noted that by practice, CSU does not replace certificates for students as they are issued by 3rd party vendors which is also a common practice by other US universities. The proof of attendance and graduation remains the transcripts; There is also no part of Mr. Westberg’s deposition where he said that the certificate President Bola Tinubu presented to INEC for his election is fake or was forged. All the insinuations and innuendos in this regard are pure mischief and should be disregarded. President Tinubu could not have forged a University degree he honourably earned because there is no advantage to derive from such and no incentive to do so.

“It should now be clear to all Nigerians that despite Atiku’s lies before the Illinois Court that he wanted to use the discoveries in pursuit of his appeal at the Supreme Court, he has rather chosen to use same as an instrument of mischief and blackmail in clear contempt of the highest court of the land.

“We want to urge former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to graciously accept his defeat and quietly lick his political wound with some dignity. Nigerians rejected him at the polls, and he cannot get by subterfuge what he failed to get through the ballot box.

“Nigerians validly elected President Tinubu to revamp our economy, restore security, create jobs, provide transformative infrastructure, improve electricity supply and enhance the living conditions of the masses.

“President Tinubu has undertaken to serve Nigerians and he will not be distracted by a man who has consistently failed to achieve his self-serving and brutal quest to become Nigeria’s president”, according to a statement signed by

Felix Morka, Esq National Publicity Secretary

All Progressives Congress (APC)