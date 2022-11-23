Tinubu’s campaign rally holds Saturday in Lagos as GOS seeks residents’ cooperation 

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Committee (PCC) in Lagos State on Wednesday said arrangements have been concluded for “an epoch-making carnival- like” rally for the party’s Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Sen. Kashim Shettima.

The PCC Director General in Lagos State and Chairman, Local Organising Committee of APC Presidential Rally, Ganiyu Solomon, disclosed this during a news conference in Ikeja, Lagos.

Solomon said the APC presidential rally had been scheduled to hold on Saturday between 11a.m. and 2p.m., at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere.

He sought the cooperation and understanding of all residents as regards the diversion of traffic around the area.

“The event holds a promise for mass attendance by members of our great party and members of the general public because of the popularity of our Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who has remained the most consistent, the biggest contributor and the most visible democratic icon since the advent of this dispensation in 1999.

“You may wish to recall that he excelled as a Senator of the Federal Republic representing Lagos–West Senatorial District, and as the Governor of Lagos State between 1999 and 2007. Therefore, the event is like a homecoming for our leader and mentor who has become a national pride.

“I wish to seize this opportunity to invite all our party leaders and members to this epoch-making and carnival-like event as it gives an opportunity for our Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to address the people on his manifestoes aptly tagged: ‘RENEWED HOPE’.

“As a responsible political party, it is imperative to seek the cooperation of members of the general public as regards the need for temporary diversion of traffic and mass movement of supporters within the vicinity of the rally”, Solomon said.

He urged all participants to be of good and peaceful conduct, assuring that “the Nigerian Police Force, LASTMA, and other law enforcement agencies will be fully mobilised to ensure an event devoid of the security infractions and traffic disruptions.”

On the anticipated number of supporters at the rally, Solomon said the committee was expecting a “full house” of supporters; hence the plan not to leave any stone unturned to make sure the exercise was hitch-free.

In his remarks, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, the APC Chairman in Lagos State, said the mammoth crowd of Tinubu’s supporters and party members would attend the rally without being coerced, saying Lagos residents would show their love for Tinubu.

Ojelabi, who sought the cooperation of the media, said adequate arrangements had been made for a peaceful and successful rally.

The National Youth Leader of APC, Mr. Dayo Israel, said the party’s National Working Committee (NWC), party officials, support groups and members were all excited to come to Lagos for the rally.

