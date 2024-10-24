Tinubu’s Cabinet Reshuffles For Strategic Governance – Ogungbangbe

*calls US Congress to security threats in Africa

By ISAAC OLUSESI

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s cabinet reshuffles would give desirable direction to the growth, development and greatness of Nigeria, Dr Thomas Ogungbangbe has said, adding that the managerial ingenuity of those saddled with the responsibility of harnessing the newly created, or merged federal ministries would galvanize the realization of the nation’s collective interests and aspirations.

Apparently, reacting to the cabinet reshuffles, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of CITA ENERGIES saluted Mr President’s positive political dynamics for making haste slowly with tact and necessity, marked by the distinction between the reality and illusion, between the long drawn and temporal, and between the significance and pettiness.

Hear Ogungbangbe: “I know that our dear President has joy in being exemplary, always dissipating energy on what are realistically, required for strategic governance and acclaimed benefits to the governed. The cabinet reshuffles yesterday has shot the President into broader limelight, with implications for greater challenges.”

The continental administrator, aviation magnate, and politician of the progressive stuff, opined that sound mind, transparency, integrity and lavishly pragmatic dedication as basic credentials should suffice for requisite increased efficiency of governance so that the efforts of the present government would pay off in ascending order in favour of continued dividends of democracy.

The heir apparent to the Ajagbusi Ekun royal house of Iloko Ijesa in Oriade local government council area of Osun State recommended understanding and cooperation to the enlarged Federal Executive Council (FEC).

Meanwhile, Prince Ogungbangbe, the Thomas Sankara Pan African Award winner urged the world government leaders to step up collaboration against threats to internal peace and security of developing nations, warning that economic development in some of the violence prone African countries would continue to be shackled.

The All Progressive Congress (APC) chieftain in the Osun East, charged particularly, Nigerian government to lead other nations of Africa, to rejig the black caucus in the United States Congress to revisit the Act that outlawed the dumping of small arms and light weapons in Africa to demobilize the free movement of armaments in African countries.

Reflecting on the recent reports of the Cable News Network, CNN, that seventeen people were killed in mass shootings in a village in South Africa with the number of the dead still counting as at the press time, and blood flows for emphasis, Ogungbangbe remarked: “the capacity of the third world security architecture should be improved to cope with security issues and humanitarian emergencies as political goods for the people of Africa.”

OLUSESI writes via zicfemol@gmail.com