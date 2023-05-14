Tinubu’ll deliver Awoist legacy of planning, integrity– Chief Akande

Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo

The former APC Chairman and ex-governor of Osun, Chief Bisi Akande has expressed confidence that the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu will deliver his renewed hope manifesto to the people.

He described Tinubu as an inheritor of the Awoist legacy of planning and integrity who has displayed good leadership qualities so far and is set to move the country forward.

Chief Akande spoke at the 97th birthday lecture of a foremost nationalist and elder statesman, Pa. Reuben Fasoranti during the weekend.

The APC chieftain further charged politicians and the entire citizens to channel their thoughts to the development of the country.

According to him, local production should be promoted and encouraged which will in turn boost the nation’s economy.

“We thank God that this time around; Nigerians have elected a leader who has planned for a long time to be our President. Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu is a well-known person to Baba Fasoranti and he is also an inheritor of the Awoist legacy of planning and integrity.

“When Tinubu was Governor of Lagos State, he did not just plan for his eight years in office; he did a Master Plan for Lagos State which has since been running for more than the past 20 years and which has transformed the city-state into the powerhouse of the Nigerian economy. Therefore, it is right and necessary to expect a 20 or 50 Years Master Plan for Nigeria from President Tinubu which would transform this blessed country into a great one.

“In our country, we know the President cannot be the sole agent of change. There are leaders and there are followers! All good patriots need to get involved and keep all hands on deck. We need to align modernity with our development. We cannot be in love with the products of modernity like cars, telephones and air travels while we continue to live in dreadful underdevelopment.

“But presently, to our collective shame, almost all the cars on Nigerian roads are imported. We import foods, wines, spirits, clothings, perfume, body sprays, toothpick and toiletries and then turn around to complain that the Naira is not strong. Let us, as followers, make the Naira strong by changing our ways,” Chief Akande said.

He commended Pa. Fasoranti for upholding the virtues of discipline, integrity and service to humanity that his generation fully optimised in the development of the old Western region and by extension, the federation.