Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Tinubu writes Senate, seeks confirmation for NEDC board members

News
By Editor
33
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

 

By Adekunle Adesuji

President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Wednesday sought approval of Senate for the confirmation of some members of the governing board of the North East Development Commission.

The President’s letter was read on the floor of the plenary by the Senate President, GodsWill Akpabio.

The nominees are: The Nominees for Confirmation Include: General Paul Tarfa, Chairman (North East Adamawa); Hon Gambo Maikyau member (North East Taraba); Abdullahi Abbas member (North West Kano); Zaf Steven Ondora, Member (North Central Benue); Chief Mutiu Lawal Areh, Member (South West Lagos).

Others are: Samuel Ifeanyi Onuigbo, Member( South East Abia); Frank Achinike Owo Member ( south south rivers); Mohamed Goni Alkali (Managing Director North East Borno).

The rest for re-appointment are Musa Yashi Executive Director of Humanitarian Affairs ( North East Bauchi); Ahmed Abdulsalam Yahaya Executive Director of Operations, (North East Gombe and Dr Abubakar Garba Ileah, Executive Director of Admin and finance, (North East Yobe).

Continue Reading
Editor 12882 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Enugu govt lifts ban on state ministry of land operations

Obi celebrates 62 birthday with Plateau IDPs

Traffic violation: FCTA  impounds 15 vehicles, goes tough on…

Abia Govt. promises greater collaboration with NEMA, other…

1 of 1,150