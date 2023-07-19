Tinubu writes Senate, seeks confirmation for NEDC board members

By Adekunle Adesuji

President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Wednesday sought approval of Senate for the confirmation of some members of the governing board of the North East Development Commission.

The President’s letter was read on the floor of the plenary by the Senate President, GodsWill Akpabio.

The nominees are: The Nominees for Confirmation Include: General Paul Tarfa, Chairman (North East Adamawa); Hon Gambo Maikyau member (North East Taraba); Abdullahi Abbas member (North West Kano); Zaf Steven Ondora, Member (North Central Benue); Chief Mutiu Lawal Areh, Member (South West Lagos).

Others are: Samuel Ifeanyi Onuigbo, Member( South East Abia); Frank Achinike Owo Member ( south south rivers); Mohamed Goni Alkali (Managing Director North East Borno).

The rest for re-appointment are Musa Yashi Executive Director of Humanitarian Affairs ( North East Bauchi); Ahmed Abdulsalam Yahaya Executive Director of Operations, (North East Gombe and Dr Abubakar Garba Ileah, Executive Director of Admin and finance, (North East Yobe).