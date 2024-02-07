Tinubu will Turn Nigerians Misfortunes To Fortunes- Oluwo

Tunde Adeleke, Osogbo

The Paramount Ruler of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi, has expressed optimism that President Bola Tinubu’s administration will turn Nigerians’ misfortunes around to positive gains.

He noted that the current economic difficulties are only a temporary phase to economy recovery.

The Monarch held that the hardship occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy is natural, compared to several developed countries that have made similar moves in the past.

Stating that developed countries had gone through a similar difficult stage in order to prepare for economic progress.

Oluwo in a news release on Tuesday through his media aide, Alli Ibraheem explained that “Though, subsidy removal has created a challenging moment for Nigerians but it is one of the primary foundational steps towards economic recovery and prosperity of the nation.”

Oluwo revealed that President Tinubu’s administration has made two courageous steps that will put Nigeria on the path of greatness, stressing that fuel subsidy is an organized crime that only the wealthy few benefit from.

The Monarch added, “Great moment of economic prosperity will be here again. I’m seeing the greenlight and so much trust the dedication of President Ahmed Tinubu’s government to economic recovery and prosperity of Nigeria. The two primary decisions of subsidy removal and floating of our refineries will unavoidably place us back on the path of prosperity.

“The two fundamental decisions are compass to restore the country’s glory. Subsidy is an organized crime enjoyed only by the few rich. The hardship in the town is ephemeral. No child can walk without crawling. Nigeria is passing through a phase, I’m optimistic tye president will turn Nigerians Misfortunes To Fortunes.

“Just like when he was contesting to be president, many thought he won’t win. He will surprise us by turning Nigeria to greatness the same way he amazed those people.

“To further strengthen our institutions, the president appointed capable hands into his cabinet with proper monitoring. Corruption is also being checkmated and decimated”

He however, enjoined Nigerians to bear the hardships, characterizing it as a transient strain for their future enjoyment.