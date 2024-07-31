Tinubu, Uzodimma, Abiodun, Ooni seek unity of Southern Nigeria monarchs

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State and Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State have called on the traditional rulers from the Southern part of Nigeria to unite in the interest of their area in particular and the country in general.

The trio spoke on Tuesday at the Rockview Hotel in Owerri during the formal inauguration of the Southern Nigeria Traditional Rulers Council where President Tinubu was the Special Guest of Honour.

Represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. George Akume, President Tinubu noted that, “Nigeria will never go down with the support of traditional rulers.”

According to a statement by Oguwike Nwachuku, Chief Press Secretary and Media Adviser to the Governor Uzodimma, Tinubu said: “With the collective support of Southern and Northern traditional rulers, Nigeria will never go down because Nigeria is a great Nation, a rich country that is naturally gifted and endowed.”

The President who sent his best wishes to the leadership and members of the Southern Nigeria Traditional Rulers Council expressed government’s willingness to support the inauguration and it’s expected gains.

He expressed profound respect for the monarchs as custodians of culture and tradition in the country and an unavoidable force that can be relied upon for the pursuit of peace and unity of the Nation, noting that “no Nation can do without your advice and guidance.”

Tinubu commended the efforts of Governor Uzodimma in coordinating the traditional rulers and said, “with unity there is nothing Nigeria cannot achieve because Nigeria is a rich country.”

While pledging the support of Government to the Council, the President informed the monarchs that Government will not succumb to blackmail and urged them to appeal to the parents in their domain to restrain their children from the planned nationwide protest which he described as “senseless.”

In his remarks, Governor Uzodimma as the host, said that the constitution of the Council is a journey that started in 2013 aimed at forming synergy that will foster common ideas like their counterparts from the North.

He said the synergy was most needed now that the country is in search of peace, unity and inclusiveness.

Explaining that the Southern Nigeria Traditional Rulers Council will be used to “rally support and promote our culture and traditional heritage,” Governor Uzodimma expressed a sense of fulfillment that the inauguration will close the deep difference in the Niger or better still, help in the much talked about exchange of hands across the Niger.

While congratulating all those who were involved in the initiative, the Governor emphasised that it will be for the peace of the Country.

“It will enhance the unity of the Southern and Northern Traditional Rulers, to speak with one voice and close the gap always noticed in culture, tradition and ethnic suspicion,” he noted.

Uzodimma reminded the monarchs that as the fathers of the Nation they must ‘’preach peace, work peace and practice peace’’ in their areas as well as “maintain harmonious relationship between the South and the North.”

He reminded them that they already have a constitutional role assigned to them by God to play in Nigeria, and that as the first port of call in the adjudication of matters in their domain, it makes them powerful, hence they should also play their role with the fear of God.

Uzodimma urged them to speak with one voice on issues of nation building, shun partisan politics as doing so will erode their credibility.

He regretted that the involvement of traditional rulers in partisan politics often leads to government taking drastic measures against the traditional institutions.

Continuing, he enjoined them to team up with the Government of the day to bring peace, unity, growth and development to their communities, States and Nation at large.

Uzodimma went further to advise the traditional rulers to take their succession plan seriously as doing so will make succession in their community crisis free.

Also, he advised those of them who have refused to leave in their domain to have a change of heart as their actions and inactions are capable of exacerbating crime and criminality in the Communities.

“When you live in your community your presence will stem off banditry, kidnapping, and other vices,” he said.

On the efforts by the President to cushion the effects of hardship through the return of financial autonomy in the Local Government, the Governor said the effort will bring governance to the grassroot and insisted that “the reforms by Mr. President are for economic recovery.”

He pleaded with the monarchs and their subjects to be a little more patient as the pains they are going through would be overcome. “Tinubu will take us to the destination.”

In his address, the Chairman, Southern Governors’ Forum and Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, appreciated the Governor of Imo State for successfully coordinating and hosting the event aimed at the unification of the Southern traditional rulers as well as the unification of the culture and traditional heritage of the South.

“It is going to strengthen the bond between traditional rulers and the government,” Abiodun said and commended the initiative and its thoughtfulness.

He described it is a viable platform through which the traditional rulers can perform their advisory role to government, enhance Community engagement and pave the way for a peaceful Nigeria.

“They can help prevent commotion by enhancing harmony as they will close the gap between the governments and governed.”

He promised, on behalf of the Southern Governors, to support the traditional rulers to mobilise their community towards growth and development and reminded them to stay away from politics.

On the planned protest, Governor Abiodun said: “Protest is right but dialogue is better.”

He advised every citizen to avoid violence because of its negative consequence, reiterating that “Tinubu has remained committed to the welfare and betterment of Nigerians and requires only the support of Nigerians to achieve his planned goals.”

In his welcome remarks, the Chairman Southern Nigeria Traditional Rulers Council who is also the Ooni of Ife, His Royal Majesty Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwuisi said that the dream and vision of Governor Uzodimma has been achieved and thanked the Imo State Governor on behalf of the Southern Nigeria Traditional Rulers for the inauguration.

He said the mission statement of the body is: “To work in synergy, for peace of Nigeria and the furtherance of the unity of the southern traditional institution,” while the aim of the body is “the creation of a Southern Traditional Rulers Council to work for better understanding and respect for our diverse culture in Southern Nigeria.”

The Ooni said in all, both the motto: (togetherness, strength and progress), mission statement and the aim are embedded in “unity to achieve a better country, to work together as a country and make Nigeria better and prosperous because Traditional Rulers are closer to the people and should take responsibilities in what is happening around them and not necessarily political leaders.”

The highpoint of the event was the inauguration of the technical committee members of the body by Akume, Uzodimma and Abiodun.

The occasion was graced by the Governor of Yobe State, Alhaji Mai Mala Bunni, Senators, Federal House Members, Speaker and Members of the Imo State House of Assembly, Members of Imo State Expanded Executive Council, Captains of Industries, Traditional Rulers and other distinguished men and women from the 17 States of Southern Nigeria.

