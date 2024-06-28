Tinubu urges govs to meet targets on food security; approves immediate rollout of national construction, household support programme

To boost agricultural productivity, strengthen the economy by creating opportunities in the real sectors of agriculture, manufacturing, and construction, as well as provide urgent economic relief for Nigerians, President Bola Tinubu has approved the immediate rollout of the National Construction and Household Support Programme to cover all geo-political zones in the country.

Under the programme, the Sokoto-Badagry Highway, which will traverse Sokoto, Kebbi, Niger, Kwara, Oyo, Ogun, and Lagos, is prioritized.

Other road infrastructure projects, such as the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, which is underway, and the Trans-Saharan Highway, which links Enugu, Abakaliki, Ogoja, Benue, Kogi, Nasarawa, and Abuja, are also prioritized.

The President has also approved full counterpart financing for Port Harcourt-Maiduguri Railway; to traverse Rivers, Abia, Enugu, Benue, Nasarawa, Plateau, Bauchi, Gombe, Yobe and Borno, as well as for the Ibadan-Abuja segment of the Lagos-Kano Standard-Gauge Railway; which will traverse Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Kwara, Niger, Abuja, Kaduna, and Kano.

The Sokoto-Badagry road project is specially prioritized for its importance as some of the states it will traverse are strategic to the agricultural sustainability of the nation.

Within the Sokoto-Badagry Highway corridor, there are 216 agricultural communities, 58 large and medium dams spread across six states, seven Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones (SAPZs), 156 local government areas, 39 commercial cities and towns, and over 1 million hectares of arable land.

In addition, other items under the National Construction and Household Support Programme include:

(1) One-off allocation to states and the Federal Capital Territory of N10 billion for the procurement of buses and CNG uplift programme.

(2) Delivery of N50,000 uplift grant each to 100,000 families per state for three (3) months.

(3) Provision for labour unions and civil society organizations.

(4) Deployment of N155 billion for the purchase and sale of assorted foodstuff to be distributed across the nation.

Speaking during the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting on Thursday in Abuja, President Tinubu urged state governors to work together to meet the needs of citizens, stating that he is willing to provide the needed support to ensure that Nigerians are relieved of hardship.

While emphasizing the urgency of boosting food production, the President noted that the Sokoto-Badagry Highway is a pivotal project as the states within this axis form the food belt of the nation, and with Badagry being an important artery for food export.

“Our states must work together to deliver on the critical reforms required of us to meet the needs of our people. Time is humanity’s most precious asset. You can never have enough of it. It is getting late.

“We are ready and able to support you in the form of the mechanization of your agricultural processes and the provision of high-quality seedlings.

“We are prepared to provide solar powered irrigation facilities to support our farmers across seasons, but we must now produce. We must produce the food our people eat, and it will require coordination and intentionality between members of the National Economic Council (NEC).

“There is nothing we are doing that is more important than producing high-quality food for our people to consume, buy, and sell. We create jobs in the production of it. And that is before we generate wealth by exporting the excess. It is not beyond us to achieve this for Nigerians.

“How much support do you need from me and in what form? I am prepared to provide it. But we must achieve the result. We must deliver on our targets at all levels. Please report back following your consultations and submit to my office within seven days,” President Tinubu said.

.Empower women farmers, provide loan, access to land, Oxfam Nigeria, stakeholders tell President

The Federal government has been called upon to support women farmers by providiing them access to land and assisting them with capital in order to venture into cluster farming to complement government’s effort in tackling food shortage in the country.

The call by Oxfam Nigeria and various stakeholders, was also to address the challenges that farmers, particularly women, face in accessing land for farming in the country.

Speaking at the event themed “Promoting the Role of Women Food Producers and Their Contribution to Food Security in Nigeria 2024”, organised by Oxfam Nigeria, in Abuja yesterday, the chairman of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Ifraimu Dauda, stated that the primary obstacle remains the difficulty in acquiring land without adequate funds and the complexities associated with obtaining loans due to high interest rates and unaffordable collateral requirements.

Dauda noted that one common requirement from lenders is a Certificate of Occupancy (C of O), which often demands a substantial financial outlay, placing it beyond the reach of many struggling farmers.

“This financial barrier is a significant hurdle for both men and women farmers. However, women face additional societal challenges that often hinder their independence and growth opportunities.

“Women farmers have nonetheless made notable contributions to agricultural development, both in Nigeria and globally. Their efforts in this sector are substantial and deserve recognition and support. Despite their critical role, societal norms and gender-specific obstacles continue to impede their progress.

“The difficulty in accessing land is not limited to financial barriers. Even small plots in villages are increasingly hard to acquire due to competition from wealthier buyers. This competition further marginalizes small-scale farmers, making it challenging to secure the land necessary for their livelihood.

“We are appealing to the government to implement measures that facilitate land access for all farmers. Such support would not only empower women farmers but also significantly promote the agricultural sector in Nigeria, ensuring sustainable development and food security,” he said.

He maintained that by addressing the issues, the government can help create a more inclusive and productive agricultural environment, ultimately benefiting the entire nation.

On his part, the Country Director of Oxfam, John Makina, said that women farmers play a crucial role in feeding the world. In Nigeria.He said “it is reported that about 70% of women are taking the lead in food production. This statistic is not unique to Nigeria but applies to many countries in Africa, where women are at the forefront of agriculture.

“Women are involved in every step of the farming process. From land preparation, where the majority of people in the fields are women, to planting, weeding, and harvesting, women are the primary workforce. They also handle post-harvest activities such as processing, grading, and taking the produce to the market.

“However, women face significant challenges, especially in accessing loans. When applying for a loan, women are often asked about their marital status. If married, they are typically required to bring their husbands as guarantors.

“This requirement poses a significant barrier and raises questions about whether it truly provides opportunities for women. These challenges need to be addressed, and today’s meeting aims to bring these issues to the forefront of the discussion,” he said.