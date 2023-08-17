Tinubu to swear in new ministers Monday, says SGF Akume

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will on Monday, August 21, swear in newly appointed ministers at the State House Conference Centre, Aso Villa, Abuja by 10:00am.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Dr George Akume, said this Wednesday night in a statement.

“Honourable Ministers to be sworn-in are expected to come with two guests each. All Honourable Ministers and invited guests are to be seated by 9:00am,” Akume said in the statement signed by Willie Bassey, Director, Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF).

We had reported that President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday, assigned portfolios to the Ministers-designate.

Former Rivers and Ebonyi State governors, Nyesome Wike and Dave Umahi, were assigned Ministers of FCT and Works, respectively.

It will be recalled that Tinubu sent a list of 48 ministerial nominees to the Senate for confirmation.

The Senate confirmed 45 of the nominees.

However, the names of former Kaduna State governor, Nasir el-Rufai; former deputy governor of Taraba State, Sani Abubakar Danladi, and Stella Okotete from Delta State were dropped from the approved list.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio disclosed, at the end of Tuesday session, that the three persons whose names were not mentioned were awaiting security clearance.

But on Wednesday Tinubu assigned the portfolio of Minister of Environment and Ecological Management to a yet to be named nominees from Kaduna State, leaving out Sani Danladi and Stella Okotete.