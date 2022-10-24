Tinubu to Nigerians: l ‘ll give 100% of my time if elected president

Obiora Ifoh, Abuja

All Progressives Congress Presidential Candidate, Asíwájú Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Sunday in Kano declared that he would devote 100% of his time and energy in the service of Nigeria and the people.

Tinubu, at an interactive session with members of the popular Tijjaniyyah sect Sunday afternoon in Kano, said he won’t be a part-time President who will share his time between living in Dubai and Nigeria, adding that he would concentrate his attention and energy on confronting and surmounting Nigeria’s pressing challenges.

In attendance at the session held inside the African Hall of Kano Government House were his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, and at least six governors of the party.

Governors at the session included Chairman Progressives Governors’ Forum & Kebbi State Governor Atiku Bagudu, Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano), Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa), Bello Matawalle (Zamfara), Babajide Sanwo-olu (Lagos), former APC Interim Chairman Chief Bisi Akande and some of the party’s National Working Committee members.

At the meeting, members of the Tijjaniyyah sect led by leader, Sheikh Bashir Tijjani Usman Zangon Bareebah, presented a long list of issues the sect wants the APC Presidential candidate to address when he gets to office.

Top on the list are improved electricity, full security, giving agriculture full attention including provision and completion of dams and improved quality education for Nigerians.

While giving their full endorsement and support to the APC presidential ambition, the sect demanded that the Tinubu presidency should ensure inclusion of their members in cabinet and other government appointments, reduction in Hajj fares and assistance in concluding Tijjaniyyah University under construction in Kano.

In his response, Tinubu said the answers to some of the demands were contained in his manifesto unfolded to the whole world on Friday by President Muhammadu Buhari, stressing that he is running to be the president because of his commitment to better the lives of all Nigerians.

In a similar development, the APC Presidential candidate met with business leaders from Northern Nigeria Saturday night in Kano where he assured the business community of a better business environment through implementation of well thought-out policies that will revive dead and ailing manufacturing companies in Kano and across the country.

At a forum to share insights with the Northern business community, business leaders and captains of industry from across the North openly endorsed the APC presidential candidate and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima.

At a forum attended by the APC National Chairman, Senator Adamu Abdullahi, Vice Presidential Candidate, Senator Shettima, Governor Ganduje of Kano and seven other governors, the business leaders said with his private sector background, Asíwájú Tinubu would drive the nation’s economy well.

Governor Ganduje said Kano and Lagos have always maintained a long standing relationship which will be strengthened under Tinubu whom he labelled a Kano man.

Ganduje said as governor of Lagos State, Asíwájú ran a pan-Nigeria cabinet that grew the state in all indices of governance and economy.

While assuring the northern business leaders of better business environment with well-thought-out policies that will revitalise industries and open up new opportunities, Tinubu identified the link between Kano as a centre of commerce and his economic plan for Nigeria.

He said: “There is a strong nexus between the place of Kano as a centre of prosperity and my plan for Nigeria. What I pledge is a revamped economy which will renew the hope of our people. Our country needs multiple centres of prosperity, and we intend to achieve that by adding value across all sectors of our economy.

“As I said during my speech at the Arewa House on Monday, Nigeria is sitting on a goldmine. There is no state in Nigeria that is lacking in one resources or the other. We are determined to explore and exploit these resources to the maximum benefits of our people. Kano, for example, has huge agricultural potentials and important mineral resources underneath its ground like gold, silver, nickel, tin ore and columbite. Each of these, if properly harnessed, can add significantly to our economy as a country.

The APC flagbearer added that Kano’s arable land and its comparative advantage in agriculture will be further expanded to make the state and northern region industrial hubs in sub-Saharan Africa.

“The state’s vast arable land and other agricultural potentials, if added to its population will make Kano a force to reckon with in sub-saharan African agro-market. Those who listen to my speech in Kaduna would have heard about my plan for agriculture. Aside working with the private sector to make input available that would guarantee greater yield, among other incentives, we will ensure all categories of farmers have easy access to finance through appropriate government and private sector initiatives. We have seen the wonders from the CBN’s Anchor Borrowers Programme, and the Presidential Fertilizer Initiative. We will consolidate on those gains. Kano’s famous dams such Tiga, Chalawa Gorge, Thomas, Kusalla, etc that are not being maximally tapped will get special attention from my government. We will invest in the expansion of irrigation land, channelization of the water, among other initiatives that will ensure we cultivate these lands all year round.

“We will not stop in investing and boosting our agricultural potentials, we will add value throughout the value chain.

Through Commodity Exchange markets, we will link markets like Dawanau in Kano and Gujungu in Jigawa with international markets and boost return on investment for our farmers. The overall aim is to move the nation from import oriented to export oriented economy where grains from Kano will be exported to world market rather than us buying from other countries.

“I know of the commercial exploits of some of you, traders and businessmen in Kwari Textile Market, Sabongari Market, Singer Market and the famous grain market in Dawanau which transacts with the rest of West Africa. These commercial activities alone can provide the state with enough IGR to maintain itself with the right support and policies.

Beyond trading and commerce, I have a special interest in addressing the problem of the dead or comatose Kano industrial estates in Sharada, Bompai, Panshekara, Jogana, etc, which were vibrant in 70s and 80s. We understand the reason why those companies collapsed and we have a plan to revive them and make them competitive.

“We will provide incentives for industrial development nationwide through institutions like the Bank of Industry. There will be a deliberate policy to create industrial hubs and free zones specific to every region. For Kano, we will give attention to agro-allied industries such as textiles, tomato paste, rice processing, animal feeds, etc, in line with the state’s competitive advantages.”

Also, The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate in 2023 polls, Sen. Bola Tinubu, has donated N100 million to flood victims in Kano.

Tinubu announced the donation during a dinner organized in his honour by Kano business community council on Saturday in Kano.

The presidential candidate called for sustained prayers to end flood disasters in the state and the nation in general.

Tinubu said the donation was aimed at alleviating the sufferings of the victims in the affected Local Government Areas.

The APC candidate said if elected, he would ensure that Nigeria’s diversity served as a source of prosperity for all.

“Unity in diversity, peace and prosperity are the fulcrum of my mission in this contest,” he said

Mr Tinubu noted that the Federal Government had taken several measures to build infrastructure and improve the ease of doing business across the country.

The APC presidential candidate pledged to reposition existing industries and make them a competitive source of industrialisation and growth, not just for the North or Kano but the entire country.

He also commended Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje for his stride in Infrastructure development in the state.

Tinubu, who described Ganduje as a “friend and a reliable partner”, said that the relationship between Kano and Lagos dated back to years due to the similarities between the two economic giants.

The APC presidential candidate also promised the business community that he would provide enabling environment for business to thrive in the state.

He thanked the business community for the honour and promised to look into their blue print, if elected.

“If we win the election, we will call your representatives and see how we can move the nation forward,” he said.

Earlier, Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje said that Tinubu has the capacity to provide the needed leadership that would consolidate and continue to ensure the country’s democratic gains.

Kano is APC and APC is Kano. So, our people are on board and we are soliciting for their support as usual,” he explained.

Ganduje said that Tinubu was a leader who would unite and move the nation forward.

Ganduje equally charged all party members to remain united and focused as the party moved with Nigerians to victory in 2023.

The APC National Chairman, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, commended the business community council for organizing the dinner for the presidential hopeful.

Adamu described the gesture as endorsement, said that their demands would be met if Tinubu was elected as president.

Some of the members of the business community council spoke and presented their blue print to Tinubu, appealing to him to provide enabling environment for businesses to grow and flourish if elected.

They also urged him to focus on power as many industries were closed due to lack of steady power supply.

They also commended president Muhammad Buhari for building largest rail way project in the state, AKK gas pipe line and Dala Inland Dry Port.

The APC presidential candidate was accompanied to the dinner by the Governors of Kano, Jigawa, Yobe and Zamfara States, Abdullahi Ganduje, Alhaji Badaru Abubakar, Alhaji Bello Matawalle and Alhaji Mai Mala-Buni.

Others included members of National Assembly, state executive council and other party stalwarts.(NAN)