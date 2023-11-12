Tinubu to Monarchs: I’ll support you for peace, security

DAMISI OJO, Akure

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the weekend expressed his support for traditional rulers in their respective domains to guarantee peace and security.

The President reckoned with the constitutional role for traditional rulers, stressing that the National Assembly was in the best position to work on it.

Speaking during the 70th birthday celebration of Oba Victor Kiladejo, the Osemawe of Ondo Kingdom, held at the Diocese of Ondo (Anglican Communion) Cathedral Church of St. Stephen, Ondo, Tinubu said the last 17 years reign of Oba Koladejo, has been very peaceful.

Represented by the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the President hailed the Ondo monarch for the giant strides recorded in terms of infrastructural and human capital development.

He urged everyone to keep supporting the traditional ruler in ensuring that there was peace and security while the kingdom continued to develop.

Tinubu acknowledged the support Oba Kiladejo lent to agencies, institutions, and government officials in relation with the Oba’s community over the years.

The president also appreciated the commitment to extend the frontiers of development engagements which were coordinated in the traditional ruler’s domain and his subjects both at home and abroad in the past years.

Tinubu recalled with nostalgia about two decades ago when Oba Kiladejo pulled out of his very successful private medical practice in Lagos to mount the throne of his forefathers, as the Osemawe and Paramount Ruler of the Ondo Kingdom.

He said it was evident that 17 years on, your imperial majesty has filled that expansive office admirable, thus proving that the kingmaker of Ondo, obviously operating under divine inspiration, did not make a mistake in their unanimous choice of you as the next Osemawe in 2006.

“Today, no one needs to go too far to encounter the evidence of your impactful reign over the Ondo Ekimogun people. They are visible all over the community, and touch practically all aspects of human endeavour.

“On a personal note, let me, once again, express my appreciation to you for the two letters of congratulations you so graciously sent to me upon my victory at the February polls, and later, my subsequent inauguration as President.

“I pray that the years ahead turn out to be much more remarkable, for you, your immediate family, and the good people of Ondo Kingdom, whom you have led so admirably, these past 17 years. May your reign continue to be fruitful and prosperous,” he said.

“All I can wish is that this should continue and probably get better under the leadership of kabiyesi as he continues to lead us in the right direction,” he added.

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, in his congratulatory message, said the Ondo monarch’s counsel to his administration has been found invaluable and development focused.

He said ‘It is our earnest prayer that your Majesty will continue to enjoy good health and divine wisdom in providing the much needed leadership for Ondo Kingdom and Ondo State in general.

“It is my great pleasure to join other numerous Nigerians in wishing your Majesty many more years of fruitful service to mankind,” he said.

Oba Kiladejo, who appreciated Tinubu for the honour by attending his 70th birthday and 17th anniversary on the throne, commended the president for appointing Tunji-Ojo as one of his ministers, who he described as an outstanding performer.

He pointed out that he really didn’t want to celebrate the birthday and the anniversary in a flamboyant manner, but his people insisted that they wanted to celebrate him.

Recalling the past, the monarch described himself as a child of destiny.

The first class monarch enthused that he enjoyed uncommon love and support from his siblings when he was nominated to be the Osemawe of Ondo Kingdom.

According to him, unlike what usually obtains in some rulings houses in African kingdom’s where siblings killed one another to ascend the throne, his siblings rallied round him and chose him to be the king.

Oba Kiladejo appreciated all his counterparts from different kingdoms, particularly in Yoruba Kingdom, including Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, Deji and Paramount Ruler of Akure Kingdom, Oba Ogunlade Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi, and several monarchs present.

He also praised Senator Olorunimbe Mamora and many other dignitaries present for honouring him with their presence at the celebration.

