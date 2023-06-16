Tinubu to Governors: No reason to complain to Nigerians, we begged for  tough job, demands optimal performance

Adekunle Adesuji, Abuja

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday told 36 state governors who make up the National Economic Council (NEC) that there is no reason to complain to Nigerians about the situation of the country saying they begged and campaigned for tough job.

Tinubu who made this known during inauguration of National Economic Council chaired by Vice President, Kashim Shettima said NEC has the mandate to advise the President concerning the economy affair of the country .

Tinubu added that the monthly meeting of National Economic Council (NEC) has remained the official economic platform for robust dialogue among the federal government, the 36 state governors, the Central Bank of Nigeria, and other key stakeholders is also evident that the task of growing our economy is quite anomalous, but you and I asked for it, we campaigned for it, we even dance for it, we begged for it. So, we have no reason to complain.

The President said, “It is a great pleasure for me that I joined today for the inauguration of this administration’s National Economic Council.

“The National Economic Council was established by the provision of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, as amended as one of the executive bodies of the federal government.

“The NEC has the mandate to advise the President concerning the economic affairs of the Federation, and in particular, on appropriate measures for the coordination of the economic plans and programmes of government, ministries, department and agencies.

”Your Excellencies it is worthy of note that the monthly meeting of NEC, chaired by the Vice President has remained the official economic platform for robust dialogue among the federal government, the 36 state governors, the Central Bank of Nigeria, and other key stakeholders.

“In my inaugural speech of May 29, year 2003 I expressed this administration’s commitment to improving the lives of Nigerians in a manner that’s not just our humanity, encourages compassion towards one another, and duly reward our collective effort to resolve the social ills that seek to divide us.

“I also listed the principles that will guide our administrations and it is as follows: to be impartial, to govern according to the Constitution, and the rule of law; to defend the nation from terror and all forms of criminality.

“To promote economic growth and development, through job creation, food security, and an end to poverty;

To prominently feature women and youth in all our activities, and to take proactive steps such as championing a credit culture to discourage corruption, while strengthening the effectiveness and efficiency of various anti corruption agencies.

“I also highlighted eight priority areas to which this administration would focus, security, economy, jobs, agriculture and infrastructure.

“We have already taken significant steps by ending the first subsidy and unifying the foreign exchange rate. This government will continue to transform our nation’s fortunes and bring about unprecedented development through good governance.

“We are committed to sustainable initiatives and programmes that will stimulate the rejuvenation of the economy without causing inflation.

“The plans and ideas we have presented underscore our confidence in our ability to meet the challenges of the day and pave the way for a better future.

“The NEC meeting have over the years, been very constructive and productive and key outcomes, resolutions and recommendation at translated into brilliant government policies.

“We must harness the growth potential of Nigeria and bring about serious development to bring us from a potential nation to pragmatic economic development in a rapid manner. Their expectation is on NEC as a veritable source of articulating policies and programmes that are people-oriented. I cannot over emphasize that. It is also reassuring to note that the populace, members of this country are behind us, they want reforms and they want it quick to have a meaningful impact in their lives.

“We have enormous challenges facing us, it is you and I, we have all the 36 governors and stakeholders and you have the flexibility of using the local government to rapidly develop the infrastructure within the local government areas.

“Collaboration is not a crime. Please let us do so,” he added.

The NEC was established by the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, as amended; Section 153(1) and Paragraphs 18 & 19 of Part I of the Third Schedule.

Chaired by Vice President Kashim Shettima, the Council, which meets monthly, has the mandate to “advise the President concerning the economic affairs of the Federation, and in particular on measures necessary for the coordination of the economic planning efforts or economic programmes of the various Governments of the Federation.”

Its members comprise the 36 State Governors, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, and other co-opted Government officials.

Present are the Governors of Kwara, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq; Osun, Ademola Adeleke; Kogi, Yahaya Bello; Ekiti, Biodun Oyebanji; Nasarawa, Abdullahi Sule; Akwa Ibom, Umo Eno; Enugu, Peter Mbah; Cross River, Bassey Otu; Plateau, Caleb Muftwang; Kebbi, Nasir Idris; Katsina, Aliyu Radda; and Benue, Hycinth Alia.

Others are Governors of Zamfara, Dauda Lawal; Ogun, Dapo Abiodun; Anambra, Charles Soludo; Yobe, Mai Mala Buni; Taraba, Agbu Kefas; Gombe, Inuwa Yahaya, Delta, Sheriff Oborevwori; Rivers, Siminalayi Fubara; Niger, Mohammed Bago; and Sokoto, Ahmad Aliyu.

Also attending are those of Ebonyi, Francis Nwifuru; Kaduna, Uba Sani; Edo, Godwin Obaseki; Abia, Alex Otti; Bayelsa, Douye Diri; Kano, Abba Yusuf; Bauchi, Bala Mohammed; Oyo, Seyi Makinde; and Deputy Governors of Borno, Umar Kadafur and Ondo, Lucky Ayedatiwa.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, Mele Kyari, Acting Accountant General of the Federation, Oluwatoyin Madein, Acting Governor of Central Bank, Folashodun Shonubi, Permanent Secretaries Budget and National Planning, Federal Capital Territory Administration and State House are also in attendance.

Tinubu Names Dele Alake, Ribadu, 6 Others As Special Advisers

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Dele Alake Nuhu Ribadu and six others as special advisers.

This was confirmed in a statement signed by the State House Director of Information, Abiodun Oladunjoye, released on Thursday.

According to Oladunjoye, Alake was appointed as his Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communications, and Strategy, while Ribadu, a former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) was appointed as his Special Adviser on Security.

The President also appointed Olu Verheijen as Special Adviser on Energy and Zachaeus Adedeji as Special Adviser on Revenue, and Wale Edun as Special Adviser on Monetary Policies.

Others are Yau Darazo, Special Adviser on Political and Intergovernmental Affairs; Salma Anas, Special Adviser on Health; John Uwajumogu, and Special Adviser, Industry, Trade and Investment.

The appointments are with immediate effect, the statement indicated.

The new appointments come one week after the president’s request for 20 Special Advisers was approved by the Senate.

On June 2, a few days after his inauguration, Tinubu had announced the appointment of Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, former Speaker of the House of Representatives as his Chief of Staff and Senator George Akume, former Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

He also appointed a former Deputy Governor of Jigawa State, Ibrahim Hadejia, as Deputy Chief of Staff.

.Asiwaju has proven his worth within short time, I’m justified – Tanko Yakassai

An Elder stateman, AlhajiTanko Yakassai on Friday disclosed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has proven his worth within a short period in the office.

The Elder statesman while responding to questions from State House correspondents after his visit to Mr President said From Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, Asiwaju is the last leader of this country from the political class and I’m a politician.

Yakassai said he prayed to God for Asiwaju to emerge as the President of this country and he is happy that God answered the prayer.

He recalled what he did in Lagos as Governor in term of development and revenue generation .

Yakasai said, “Some of you are aware that before Asiwaju declared his ambition to be the President of Nigeria, he visited my house and informed me of his intention. I blessed his intention. Now, after he has gotten what he wanted, my wives and the entire family said I should return the visit to Asiwaju. I can’t bring all of them, I picked some of them, we came just to congratulate Asiwaju on his election as President of this country.

“We are looking, we are yearning for God to bring somebody like Asiwaju to be the President of Nigeria. From Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, Asiwaju is the last leader of this country from the political class and I’m a politician, I spent 60 something years in politics. I know that only politicians will correct this country, as they’ve done in Germany, as they’ve done in America, as they’ve done in England and other places, Russia and Soviet Union.

“I’m happy that Asiwaju has now been elected by the people of Nigeria as President of this country. I saw what Asiwaju did in Lagos, with Lagos people, now Lagos, in terms of revenue and development, is bigger than a lot of countries in Africa. When I visited Lagos and I was taken round, I prayed that God will bring Asiwaju to lead this country and replicate what he did for Lagos to Nigeria and God has answered my prayers.

“Let us thank God, all of us, for bringing Asiwaju to be the leader of this country, let us pray that he will succeed in his mission and let us pray that all Nigerians, regardless of their tribes, will give him cooperation and we’ll all team up with him to work hard and correct the mistake of the past and drag this country to move forward.

“So far, so good, I’m justified, I’m glad that he has proven his worth and I’m sure in the next six months to one year, everybody in Nigeria will come to testify that the administration of Asiwaju is different from all the administrations they have witnessed before.”