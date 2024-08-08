Tinubu to diplomats: Don’t offer support for any group sponsoring protests in Nigeria

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has warned diplomats serving in Nigeria to avoid the temptation of offering support to any group of persons or individuals who are involved in the ongoing nationwide protest over bad governance, hunger and economic crisis in Nigeria.

Tinubu gave the warning at a meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs Amb.Yussuf Tuggar with members of the Diplomatic Corps at the Rotunda Ministry of Foreign Affairs Abuja on Wednesday.

He said that while it is the democratic right of citizens to engage in protest, such rights must not infringe on the right and powers of the nation to control its domestic affairs.

The Minister said that while the government continues to work hard through the various reform programs and measures to address the challenges facing Nigeria and Nigerians, it is pertinent to remind diplomats that no nation tolerates foreign interference in its domestic affairs and that of its citizens.

Nigeria is not an exception. The Nigerian government would take appropriate action against any foreign entity residing in Nigeria that is found to have directly or indirectly supported the protesters by whatever means or seeks to interfere in the internal affairs of the country.

Nigeria cherishes and continues to value the cordial relationships that happily subsist between her and these individual countries and organizations and will not do anything to undermine or take for granted such relationships.

He said that more than any time before now, the government solicits the understanding and collaboration of every nation in the ongoing efforts of the federal government in addressing the economic challenges confronting the country, to achieve a better life for every Nigerian at home and abroad.