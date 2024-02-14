Tinubu to commission Geometric Power Generation Plant in Aba.

Steve Unegbu Umuahia

The Abia State Government has disclosed that President Ahmed Bola Tinubu will be visiting Aba to Commission the Geometric Power generation plant on the 24th of February,2024.

The Commissioner for Information and Culture,Prince Okey Kanu made this disclosure in Government House while jointly briefing the press with the Commissioner for Land and Housing and the Education commissioner on the outcome of the week’s Executive Council meeting presided over by Governor Alex Otti, said the Geometric Power Plant is a dream come through for Abians and the State government,added that it will boost power generation thereby making businesses thrive in Aba.

According to him,” In fulfilment of the State government promise to create enabling environment for businesses to thrive,the State government worked assiduously behind the scenes to ensure that the project come to fruition because when that plant comes on stream,it will benefit our people.

” The Power project has underscored the commitment of the State government to boost the economic fortunes of the State through the encouragement of private sector investment in infrastructure.

” Of course you know what that project means to out people,it would help Aba residents ,the business community and environs a great deal because power has been a great challenge to Aba and some parts of the State. Once that plant is commissioned ,quite a lot of things will change in Aba business environment.

” It is worthy to note that the birthing of Geometric Power Generation Company is somewhat fortuitous.

” His Excellency,Dr Alex Otti as the Former Managing Director and CEO of defunct Diamond bank plc was involved with the Geometric Power project right from it’s conception.

Fortuitously, he is now the Governor of Abia State and is set to oversee the commissioning of the power plant in Aba”