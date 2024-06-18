Champion Newspapers Limited
Tinubu to attend the inauguration of President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa

Tinubu
 President Bola Tinubu will, on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, depart Lagos for Pretoria, South Africa, to attend the inauguration of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

 

The inauguration of President Ramaphosa follows his re-election as President for a second term.

 

President Tinubu will return to Nigeria after the ceremony.

 

