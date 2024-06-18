Tinubu to attend the inauguration of President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa Latest News Tinubu 10 Share President Bola Tinubu will, on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, depart Lagos for Pretoria, South Africa, to attend the inauguration of President Cyril Ramaphosa. The inauguration of President Ramaphosa follows his re-election as President for a second term. President Tinubu will return to Nigeria after the ceremony. For a better society —————————————————————– Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe. Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline Twitter– @championnewsng Continue Reading Tinubu to attend the inauguration of President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa 10 Share FacebookTwitterWhatsAppTelegram
