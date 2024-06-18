Tinubu to attend the inauguration of President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa

President Bola Tinubu will, on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, depart Lagos for Pretoria, South Africa, to attend the inauguration of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The inauguration of President Ramaphosa follows his re-election as President for a second term.

President Tinubu will return to Nigeria after the ceremony.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng