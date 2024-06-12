Tinubu to address nation on Democracy Day

President Bola Tinubu will address the nation in a broadcast on the occasion of Democracy Day at 7.00 a.m. on June 12.

Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President, Media and Publicity, in a statement, urged television, radio, and other electronic media outlets to join the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) for the broadcast.

