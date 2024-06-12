Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Tinubu to address nation on Democracy Day

Latest News
President Tinubu
5
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
 President Bola Tinubu will address the nation in a broadcast on the occasion of Democracy Day at 7.00 a.m. on June 12.
Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President, Media and Publicity, in a statement, urged television, radio, and other electronic media outlets to join the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) for the broadcast.

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng

Continue Reading
Peter 11226 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Democracy Day: Economic reforms necessary repairs to create…

Severance allowance: Blame Amosun for your woes, not Dapo…

Minimum wage: Final outcome to reflect true fiscal…

Tinubu sacks Arase as PSC Chairman, appoints Argungu as…

1 of 2,259