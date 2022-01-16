Tinubu, the best Presidential material  -Yoruba Group

DAMISI OJO,Akure

A group,’Yoruba Ronu Group’ (YRG) has vouched for the capability of former Lagos State Governor,Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to run the affairs of the country after the 2023 Presidential election.

Tinubu, who is the National leader of the All Progressives Congress(APC),last week visited President Muhamadu Buhari at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja, where he announced his intention to contest as the next president of Nigeria and pledged to build on President Buhari’s existing legacy.

A statement signed by its President, Prince Diran Iyantan said” As a socio-political organization driven by deep love for and commitment to Yoruba interest, we have said it at many quarters that it is our intention to endorse a presidential candidate, beneficial to the country, from any of the acredited political parties in the country.

” Our organization of which I am the President has from inception, and as referenced in its constitution, committed to a progressive Nigeria. Therefore, as its titular head, I am able to call a meeting to endorse the candidacy of Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu since he made his intention known to contest the presidential election.

“Moreover, the role that is mine in the emerging political order of the Yorubas and, indeed, Nigerians demands that I call for a general meeting to endorse Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu’s candidacy.

”This, devoid of partisan, political attachment, is instanced of the analytical assessment made on every aspirant to the office of the president at the moment and beyond it. This is our best foot moving forward.

“Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s experience is noteworthy as a distinguished Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as an administrator of immense proportion and as the governor of Lagos State where he held sway as an accomplished leader for eight, unforgettable, years.

” It is with Asiwaju’s immense successful track record and his values as a promoter of men that we have decided to endorse his presidential ambition. This includes that we shall marshall our numerous supporters and followers to mobilize for his success at the poll.

“We enjoin all well-meaning Yoruba sons and daughters to throw their weight behind him, as well. He is the best choice coming from southwestern Nigeria to aspire to the prestigious position under discussion.

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is, as well, considered to be the best choice for the nation. He will build on the existing infrastructure and the legacies of our revered President Muhamadu Buhari.

“He will improve on the security status of the country. He would make the economy thrive. He will bring back the unity of the country which we lost at the point of the civil war.

” Asiwaju Tinubu is a dogged fighter who, in the past, has fought, tenaciously, to restore sanity to the polity of the country when no other person in the military or in politics could do it

“A man like him deserves the support of every Nigerian in APC, in any other political party or in the private sector in the country. Tinubu is a product of God’s magnanimity to mankind in this generation.

“We hope that the records available to Nigerians in respect of Asiwaju Tinubu, particularly, his tenacity to face uphill tasks and accomplish desired goals will be the required mouth-piece to announce him as one that will, undoubtedly, lead Nigeria to the Uhuru that Nigerians have sought after since the 60s.

“This is the time to look back and to look forward, as well; to bring out from our archive what is good and join it with what is good at present to drive for what will be good for us in future.

“We are full of hope for the said future because of what will be attainable going by the goodwill of Asiwaju and his concern for a colourful vision of Nigeria. There has been serious elation shown by the people of the South West and all over the country for Asiwaju’s declaration.

The YRG is therefore calling on all Yorubas, home and abroad, to support Asiwaju Tinubu’s aspiration to run for the highest office in the land as persons from other areas in the country are declaring support for him.

