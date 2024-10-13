Tinubu tasks Nigerian Universities on demand-driven research for industrial growth

President Bola Tinubu has tasked Nigerian universities on demand-driven research to aid industrial growth and development.

Tinubu, gave the task at the maiden combined 1st–5th convocation ceremony of Federal University Birnin Kebbi (FUBK) held at the institution on Saturday.

He also urged universities to partner with industries to explore outcomes of research to facilitate national development.

Tinubu, who spoke as Visitor to the university, assured that the federal government was working to make education more accessible to Nigerians.

The President, represented by the Minister of State for Education, Dr Yusuf Tanko-Sununu, described education as very important in the life of eery individual.

”Recognising this, the federal government is working tirelessly to ensure that education is more accessible to many Nigerians as possible under the favourable policies of government.

”Government is not unaware of infrastructural deficit in the education sector, particularly in the universities.In view of this, deliberate and sincere efforts are being made to address these challenges in order to guarantee the provision of quality education.

”It is in this regard that this administration has increased budgetary allocation to education because of the importance it attached to the sector,” the president said.