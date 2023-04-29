Tinubu, Shettima’s lives in danger, Muslim group raises the alarm

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) on Friday raised the alarm over the lives of the President-elect Bola Tinubu and his Vice, Kashim Shettima.

MURIC’s Executive Director, Ishaq Akintola, who made the call in a statement, said there is need for increased security measures for both Tinubu and Shettima.

Akintola said the call was necessitated following rising security threats and treasonable utterances from the opposition camp, which according to them, bordered on desperation.

“We find it necessary to alert the nation, particularly the security agencies, concerning ominous signs on the Nigerian political horizon.

“We call on the security agencies to double guards for the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his vice(-president), Kashim Shettima. Nothing must happen to them.

“We remind those plotting to truncate the presidential inauguration, billed for May 29, of the dire consequences of their actions,” the MURIC statement noted.

Mr. Akintola urged the opposition to exercise restraint in contesting the election results.

“Those who fight and run away live to fight another day. Those who did not win in 2023 have another chance in 2027,” the MURIC boss explained.

“Remember the words of Paul Tibbets, who dropped the atomic bomb on Hiroshima, ‘My God! What have we done?’ But it was too late. The damage had already been done. A word is enough for the wise,” the organization added.

