TINUBU/SHETTIMA 2023 Presidential Campaign Council (PPC) Support group Coordination Southwest inauguration held in Lagos

President of APC Professional Women Network and a member of (PPC) Engr Dr. Atinuke Owolabi, addressing the members.
L-r President of APC Professional Women Network. And a member of (PPC) Engr Dr. Atinuke Owolabi. Hon Princess Muhibat Adeyemi; Assistant Secretary, APC PCC Southwest Directorate for Support Groups, Hon Israel Olaniyi Fadare; Director and Member of (PPC) Hon. Akeem Sulaimon.
Assistant Secretary, APC PCC Southwest Directorate for Support Groups, Hon Israel Olaniyi Fadare ( middle) inaugurating the members of PPC.
Assistant Secretary, APC PCC Southwest Directorate for Support Groups, Hon Israel Olaniyi Fadare (middle) poses with some members, during the inauguration of TINUBU/SHETTIMA 2023. Presidential Campaign Council (PPC) Support group Coordination Southwest held at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos on 22/11/2022… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
