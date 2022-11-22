Champion Newspapers Limited
TINUBU/SHETTIMA 2023 Presidential Campaign Council (PPC) Support group Coordination Southwest inauguration held in Lagos

Photo Gallery
By Peter
President of APC Professional Women Network. And member of (PPC) Engr Dr Atinuke Owolabi, Hon. David Shipeolu; Assistant Secretary, APC PCC Southwest Directorate for Support Groups, Hon Israel Olaniyi Fadare,; Hon Princess Muhibat Adeyemi; Hon Agbaje Olawale all Members of (PPC) during the inauguration of TINUBU/SHETTIMA 2023. Presidential Campaign Council (PPC) Support group Coordination South west held at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos on 22/11/2022... PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI,
18
President of APC Professional Women Network and a member of  (PPC) Engr Dr. Atinuke Owolabi, addressing the members.

L-r President of APC Professional Women Network. And a member of  (PPC) Engr Dr. Atinuke Owolabi. Hon Princess Muhibat   Adeyemi;  Assistant Secretary, APC PCC Southwest Directorate for Support Groups, Hon Israel Olaniyi Fadare; Director and Member of  (PPC)  Hon. Akeem Sulaimon.

Assistant Secretary, APC PCC Southwest Directorate for Support Groups, Hon Israel Olaniyi Fadare ( middle) inaugurating the members of PPC.

Assistant Secretary, APC PCC Southwest Directorate for Support Groups, Hon Israel Olaniyi Fadare (middle) poses with some members, during the inauguration of  TINUBU/SHETTIMA  2023. Presidential Campaign    Council (PPC)  Support group Coordination Southwest held at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos on 22/11/2022… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

