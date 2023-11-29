Tinubu seeks Senate’s nod for $8.7bn, €100m fresh loans

.Lists employment generation, skills acquisition, poverty alleviation, food security, others as priority sectors

By Adekunle Adesuji, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday sought approval of the Senate to obtain loan facility of $8.69 billion and €100 million as part of the 2022-2024 external borrowing plan of the federal government.

President Tinubu’s request was contained in a letter which was read on the floor by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

In the letter, Tinubu said the loan was first requested during the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari under the 2022 – 2024 external borrowing plan.

Tinubu said the new loan request will be used to finance infrastructure, agriculture, health, education, water supply, security and employment as well as financial management reforms.

He said the loan is necessary in order to make his administration fulfill its promises.

The letter reads “I write in respect of the above subject and to submit the attached federal government 2022-2024 external borrowing plan for consideration and early approval of the National Assembly to ensure prompt implementation of the projects.

“The senate may wish to note that the past administration approved a 2022-2024 borrowing plan by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) held on May 15, 2023.

“The project cuts across all sectors, with specific emphasis on infrastructure, agriculture, health, water supply, roads, security, and employment generation as well as financial management reforms.

“Consequently, the required approval is in the sum of $8,699,168,559 and €100 million.

“I would like to underscore the fact that the projects and programmes in the borrowing plan were selected based on economic evaluations as well as the expected contribution to the social economic development of the country, including employment generation, and skills acquisition.

“Given the nature of these facilities, and the need to return the country to normalcy it has become necessary for the Senate to consider and approve the 2022- 2024 external abridged borrowing plan to enable the government deliver its responsibility to Nigerians.”

He said the fund would be used to execute key infrastructure projects including power, railway, health among others.

He said following the removal of fuel subsidy and its attendant impact on the economy, the African Development Bank(AFDB) and the World Bank Group have indicated interest to assist Nigeria mitigate the impact.

He said the projects and programmes in the borrowing plan were selected based on positive technical economic evaluation and its expected contribution to the social economic development of the country.

He also listed employment generation, skills acquisition, support towards emergence of entrepreneurs , poverty education and food security to improve the livelihood of Nigerian’s as reasons for the facility.

Akpiabio mandated the Senate Committee on Local and Foreign Debt to look at the letter for further legislative work and report back in one week

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu will, on Wednesday, depart Abuja for Dubai, United Arab Emirates, to attend the COP28 Climate Summit, also known as the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference, or Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC (COP28).

At the World Leaders’ Summit, which takes place on December 1 and 2, 2023, under the theme, “Unite, Act, and Deliver,” President Tinubu will deliver a national statement, highlighting Nigeria’s stance on various thematic issues, including renewable energy and climate financing.

Mindful of the severe impact of climate change on Nigeria, such as desertification, flooding, erosion, drought, and national security risks arising therefrom, President Tinubu will maximize the opportunity afforded by the platform to advocate increased financial and technical support for developing nations, while reminding developed countries of their public pledge to provide $100 billion annually for support to localized initiatives to address climate change-related challenges.

The President’s message will also focus on holding businesses and institutions accountable, reflecting Nigeria’s dedication to sustainable and responsible practices.

The Nigerian delegation to COP28 will actively explore establishing new and deeper bilateral partnerships to implement Nigeria’s Energy Transition, Article 6 Projects, Internationally Transferred Mitigation Outcomes (ITMOs), Technology Transfer, Capacity Building, and Methane Mitigation.

While in Dubai, President Tinubu will actively participate in key sideline events, which will further support the advancement of his avowed commitment to aggressively attract foreign direct investment for enhanced wealth creation and revenue expansion in the country, in addition to other events hosted by the Nigerian delegation.

The President, who will be accompanied by senior government officials, is expected to return to Abuja at the conclusion of the summit.