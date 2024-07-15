Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu congratulate Thisday Publisher, Nduka Obaigbena @ 65

IBRAHIM QUADRI

President Bola Tinubu and the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu have congratulated Prince Nduka Obaigbena, CON, on the occasion of his 65th birthday.

The President, in a statement on Sunday by his spokesman, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, noted the enterprising spirit of the former President of the Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria (NPAN).

He commended, Obaigbena, the founder of ThisWeek Magazine, and later, Thisday Newspapers, Arise Magazine, and The Arise News Channel.

The President prayed for greater achievements for the publisher.

Obaigbena was born in Ibadan, Oyo State on July 14, 1959, into the royal family of Owa Kingdom, Delta State

He attended Edo College, Benin City, and the University of Benin.

He also attended the Graduate School of Business at the University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg, and the Advanced Management Programme at the University of Cape Town.

He founded the Nigerian newspaper Thisday in 1995. In 2000, Obaigbena founded the annual Thisday Awards.

The Thisday Awards honours those who made contributions to Nigerian society in the political arena, global business, Women of distinction, and leading figures in the Nigerian education sector.

In 2013, he launched an international TV news channel with an African focus, Arise News.

Obaigbena made a brief foray into politics as a Senate candidate in 1991. He was elected a member of the Constitutional Conference in 1994.

Also in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Gboyega Akosile, Governor Sanwo-Olu describes Obaigbena as a steadfast media investor and contributor to the growth and development of our dear State.

The Governor said the celebrant has, through his various media platforms, provided employment for thousands of journalists, writers and broadcasters in the country.

Mr. Sanwo-Olu joins family, friends, associates and colleagues especially at the Newspapers Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria (NPAN), Broadcasting Organizations of Nigeria (BON), the Thisday and Arise Television Network to felicitate the media mogul on his special day.

He wishes Prince Obaigbena long life in good health and prosperity.