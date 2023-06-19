Tinubu sacks Security Chiefs, Advisers, Customs CG

By Adekunle Adesuji

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Monday approved the retirement of all Service Chiefs and the Inspector-General of Police, Advisers, Comptroller-General of Customs from Service as well as their replacements with immediate effect.

This was contained in a statement by the Director, Information, Office of the Secretary-general to the Federation, Willie Bassey.

The newly appointed Officers are:Mallam Nuhu Ribadu National Security Adviser, Maj. Gen. C.G Musa Chief of Defence Staff,. Maj. T. A Lagbaja Chief of Army Staff, Rear Admirral E. A Ogalla Chief of Naval Staff,.AVM H.B Abubakar Chief of Air Staff,.DIG Kayode Egbetokun Acting Inspector-General of Police, Maj. Gen. EPA Undiandeye Chief of Defense Intelligence

Mr President has also approved the following appointments: Col. Adebisi Onasanya Brigade of Guards Commander,. Lt. Col. Moshood Abiodun Yusuf 7 Guards Battalion, Asokoro, Abuja

, Lt. Col. Auwalu Baba Inuwa 177, Guards Battalion, Keffi, Nasarawa State, Lt. Col. Mohammed J. Abdulkarim 102 Guards Battalion, Suleja, Niger, Lt. Col. Olumide,.Akingbesote 176 Guards Battalion, Gwagwalada, Abuja

Similarly, the President has approved the appointments of other Military Officers in the Presidential Villa as follows: Maj. Isa Farouk Audu (N/14695) Commanding Officer State House Artillery,.Capt. Kazeem Olalekan Sunmonu (N/16183) Second-in-Command, State House Artillery,. Maj. Kamaru Koyejo Hamzat (N/14656) Commanding Officer, State House Military Intelligence,. Maj. TS Adeola (N/12860) Commanding Officer, State House Armament, Lt. A. Aminu (N/18578) Second-in- Command, State House Armament

Mr. President has also approved the appointments of two (2) additional Special Advisers, and two (2) Senior Assistants, namely: Hadiza Bala Usman Special Adviser, Policy Coordination, Hannatu Musa Musawa Special Adviser, Culture and Entertainment Economy

,.Sen. Abdullahi Abubakar Gumel Senior Special Assistant , National Assembly Matters (Senate),.Hon. (Barr) Olarewaju Kunle Ibrahim Senior Special Assistant, National Assembly Matters (House of Representatives)

However, President Bola Tinubu has pledged to give priority attention to the health and safety of Nigerians, noting that for any country to develop, the health of its people, particularly the workforce, is critical.

The President spoke when he received in audience the Co-founder of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Mr Bill Gates, and President of Aliko Dangote Foundation, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, on Monday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

While saluting the courage and commitment of Bill Gates in working for humanity, he commended the partnership with Aliko Dangote Foundation.

The President said his administration would do all that is required to make their work in Nigeria and Africa successful, particularly in the area of eradicating polio, measles, malaria and other diseases from the continent.

But he warned about the budgetary constraints and other issues around funding.

The President praised Bill Gates’ efforts in the area of Climate Change and in eradicating polio and malaria from Africa.

He, however, told the philanthropist that the West needed to hear more from him with respect to the plight of the developing countries, saying “you have all it takes to help developing nations more.”

Dangote, in his remarks to the media after the visit, congratulated President Tinubu on his election and successful assumption of office.

He said the visit to the Villa was to brief the President on the activities of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and Aliko Dangote Foundation, highlighting their commitment to improving the health sector in Nigeria.

Dangote expressed the Foundations’ willingness to cooperate further with the government in achieving its goals.

He seized the opportunity to commend the President for the removal of fuel subsidy, expressing confidence that more state funds would be allocated to education, health, infrastructure, and other critical areas of the economy.

Tinubu assures investor of better business environment

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has assured prospective investors in Nigeria that his administration will provide a better business climate for them to thrive.

Tinubu made the commitment, Monday during an audience with the Founder and Global Chairman of BHARTI AIRTEL, Mr. Sunil Bharti Mittal, Africa Group Chief Executive, Mr. Segun Ogunsanya, and their team at the State House, Abuja.

While receiving the Airtel delegation, President Tinubu recalled his historic connection with the telecommunication company when it started as Econet Wireless while he was Governor of Lagos State, stating that he facilitated and supported the entry of the company into Nigeria to liberalise the telecommunication industry.

The Nigerian leader praised the growth of the company and welcomed the offer of partnership to further deepen economic growth and eradicate poverty among Nigerians.

He also commended the economic strength of India in Asia, noting how technology had helped the largest democracy in the world to pull millions out of extreme poverty.

“I have a connection with Airtel. We brought Econet to Nigeria when I was governor of Lagos State. I was a main promoter then because we needed to liberalise the telecom industry. The economy of Asia headed by India is very phenomenal because of reforms. We are ready to copy India.

“Digital economy is very crucial. We are not ashamed to copy any model that works. I congratulate Airtel for the growth of your business in Nigeria. We are looking forward to the growth and expansion of your 5G network in Nigeria. Airtel should continue to promote Nigeria.

“I assure you that your investment is very safe and will continue to grow. We are working to improve business environment for all investors,” the President said.

In his presentation, the Global Chairman of Bharti Airtel, Mr. Mitall, congratulated President Tinubu and offered him the goodwill of his company and that of his country, India, noting that besides being a businessman and investor in Nigeria he is a member of Business Advisory Council of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mr. Mitall showered encomiums on President Tinubu for the key decisions he has taken within just three weeks in office, which have put Nigeria back on global business reckoning.

“I came here to make a request, but I have to say thank you first. We are grateful for what you have done with the removal of fuel subsidy and fixing the foreign exchange. This will open a floodgate of foreign investments. You have taken these bold steps. It is important to stand firm. Airtel is a robust telecom company and we are ready to serve Nigeria,’’ Mitall added.

The Special Adviser to the President on Monetary Policy, Mr. Wale Edun, in his remarks, said President Tinubu had always recognised the transformational power of technology and telecommunication for economic growth since his time as governor of Lagos State.

On the challenge of vandalism of telecom infrastructure, the Ogunsanya pleaded with the President to prioritise it as national security issue that should be addressed:

“It is in our interest to provide better service but we are always faced with the destruction of our infrastructure, especially our fibre optic cables. Telecom infrastructure should be taken as critical national assets that must be protected.

“We believe in digital transformation of Nigeria. I am committed to this country because I am a Nigerian and this market is the biggest under my portfolio. We can take millions of our people out of poverty with digital transformation of our economy,” he said.

Also, Bola Ahmed Tinubu will on Thursday, June 22, join world leaders in Paris, France, to review and sign a New Global Financial Pact that places vulnerable countries on priority list for support and investment, following devastating impact of climate change, energy crisis, and after effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The President will participate in the two-day Summit, June 22 and 23, that looks at opportunities to restore fiscal space to countries that face difficult short-term financial challenges, especially the most indebted; mobilize innovative financing for countries vulnerable to climate change; foster development in low-income countries, and encourage investment in “green” infrastructure for the energy transition in emerging and developing economies.

President Tinubu and the other global leaders, multilateral institutions, financial experts and economists will take a more holistic look at the recovery of economies from the impact of COVID-19 pandemic, and rising cases of poverty, with a view to providing access to finance and investment that will leverage inclusive growth.

The Summit, which will be hosted by President Emmanuel Macron of France, will be held at Palais Brongniart.

The President will be accompanied by members of the Presidential Policy Advisory Council and senior government officials. He will return to Abuja on Saturday.