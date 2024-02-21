Tinubu sacks Modibbo, appoints Bakari as head of NFIU

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday approved the appointment of Hafsat Bakari as the Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit, pending her confirmation by the Senate.

Bakari replaces Modibbo Tukur who was relieved of his job by Tinubu in June 2023.

The appointment was contained in a statement by Special Adviser to the President (Media and Publicity), Ajuri Ngelale.

Bakari is a lawyer and financial intelligence expert with years of experience in anti-money laundering, counter-terrorism financing, and counter-proliferation financing.

Prior to her appointment as the CEO of the NFIU, she served as Deputy Director at the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit, and was at different times the Head of the General Services Unit; Head of the Strategy and Reorientation Unit, and Head of the Board Secretariat of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

Ngelale added that Tinubu, “anticipates that Ms. Bakare will bring her wealth of experience and expertise to full discharge in this critical role.

.Directs payment of State House electricity bill

Meanwhile President Tinubu has directed immediate settlement of outstanding electricity bill due to the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, AEDC.

The President’s directive follows the reconciliation of accounts between the State House Management and AEDC.

Contrary to the AEDC’s initial claim of N923million debt in paid advertorial in newspapers, the State House outstanding bill is N342, 352, 217.46, according to a letter by the management of AEDC to the State House Permanent Secretary dated February 14, 2024.

According to a statement by Bayo Onanuga,

Special Adviser to the President on Information & Strategy, “having reconciled the position to the satisfaction of both parties, the Chief of Staff to the President, Rt Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has given assurance that the debt will be paid to AEDC before the end of this week.

“Following the example of the Presidency, the Chief of Staff also urged other MDAs to reconcile their accounts with AEDC and pay their electricity bills”.