Tinubu sacks DSS DG, Bichi, names Ajayi as replacement,  appoints Mohammed as DG, NIA

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt with agency report

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of new Directors-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) and the Department of State Services (DSS).

Ambassador Mohammed Mohammed is the new Director-General of the NIA.

Mr. Adeola Oluwatosin Ajayi is the new Director-General of the DSS.

Ambassador Mohammed has had an illustrious career in the foreign service since joining the NIA in 1995. He had served in various roles, culminating in his promotion to the rank of Director and his subsequent appointment as the head of the Nigerian mission to Libya.

The 1990 graduate of Bayero University, Kano, had served in North Korea, Pakistan, Sudan, and at the State House, Abuja.

The new DSS Director-General, Mr. Adeola Ajayi, rose through the ranks to attain his current post of Assistant Director-General of the Service. He had, at various times, served as State Director in Bauchi, Enugu, Bayelsa, Rivers, and Kogi

he new appointments follow the resignation of the previous NIA and DSS chiefs.

President Tinubu expects that the new security chiefs will work assiduously to reposition the two intelligence agencies for better results and charges them to bring their experience to bear in tackling the security challenges bedeviling the country through enhanced collaboration with sister agencies and in surgical alignment with the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA).

The President thanks the outgoing Directors-General of the two pivotal intelligence agencies for their services to the nation while wishing them success in their future endeavours.

.Gunmen kidnap Fubara in Rivers

Gunmen have kidnapped, Sir Aribibia John Fubara, a Director, working with the Board of Internal Revenue Service in Rivers State.

Sir Fubara was abducted at Okirika Waterfront near Marine Base, area of Port Harcourt on Saturday by the unknown gunmen who stormed the area on a speedboat at about 8:20pm.

Younger brother of the victim, Emmanuel Fubara, who confirmed the incident to newsmen on Monday said the kidnappers shot sporadically into the air, having carefully identified their target and brazenly whisked him into the boat and zoomed off.

Sir Fubara, who is also a Knight of Saint Christopher, in the Anglican Communion, could not be traced at the time of filling this report.

Our source noted that the kidnappers are yet to established contact with the family but said the matter has been officially reported to the Police.

The Rivers State Police is yet to make a statement on the incident as at press time.