Tinubu Sacks Alex Okoh and Babatunde Irukera As CEOs of BPE, FCCPC

Alex Okoh and Babatunde Irukera have been sacked as CEOs of BPE and FCCPC by President Tinubu.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the dismissal of the Chief Executive Officers of two Federal Government agencies in Nigeria.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Monday, January 8, 2024, by his spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, which noted that President Tinubu approved the immediate sack of Babatunde Irukera as the EVC/CEO, Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC).

According to the statement, the Nigerian President also approved the dismissal of Alexander Ayoola Okoh as the Director-General/CEO, of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE).

The directives are with immediate effect and in conformity with plans to restructure and reposition critical agencies of the Federal Government. The two dismissed Chief Executives are directed to hand over to the next most senior officer in their respective agencies, pending the appointment of new Chief Executive Officers.

The statement reads: “In conformity with plans to restructure and reposition critical agencies of the Federal Government towards protecting the rights of Nigerian consumers and providing a strong basis for enhanced contributions to the nation’s economy by key growth-enabling institutions, President Bola Tinubu has dismissed the following Chief Executive Officers:

“By this directive of the President, their removal from office takes immediate effect.”