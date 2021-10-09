Tinubu returns to Nigeria after knee surgery

The national leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, is back in Nigeria from London where he underwent knee surgery.

The announcement was made by the media office of the former Lagos State governor on Friday.

The statement reads: “His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, returned to the country, landing in Lagos Friday evening, October 8. He arrived from London, United Kingdom.

“During his trip abroad, he underwent surgery on his right knee as well as rigorous post-surgery physiotherapy on the said knee.

“Contrary to unfounded rumour, he underwent no other surgical procedures and contemplates none in the future.

“His recuperation has been without complication and ahead of the schedule by the attending surgeon.

“He has returned fully healed from the knee surgery and fully committed to doing his modest part of advancing the cause of progressive democratic good governance throughout our beloved nation.”

