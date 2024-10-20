Tinubu regime: Battle for survival worsens, why I have gone into gambling -Steven Okafor

BARRY AGBANIGBI, Asaba

For over four hours, Steven Okafor buried his face in a pile of coupons, studying the pattern of the intriguing game of football pools betting at Ezebamie Street off Nnebesi Road, Asaba, Delta State capital.

Steven, a civil servant, resident in Asaba, spends 80 percent of his monthly salary at the pools shop, staking away the larger part of his income in hope that he would some day hit the jackpot and instantly change his fortune.

For the civil servant and a father of four coping with “the situation is painful, says Clement Ejekeme, a resident of Asaba. Most Nigerians can no longer afford a decent meal or a comfortable accommodation.

Transport fares have gone up and have consequently affected the cost of food items. The current rising cost of health care services has driven many back to traditional healers.

Education has finally joined the preserve of the rich with the recent spate of increases in school fees.

The declining fortune of Ejekeme typifies the lot of many Nigerians with the current high cost.

“I had to go into gambling hoping I would survive through it. Some of us have taken to the life we normally would not like to live. I cannot pay the school fees of my children, provide them essential requirements and feed them the way I should”, he lamented.

For many Nigerians, life has become nightmarish since the beginning of this administration. Prices of essential items have gone up and despite the recent pay rise for public servants; the battle for survival appears tougher.

Clement Okonkwo is a casual worker with a construction firm in Asaba, Delta State. He lives in a barbing saloon around Ogbilo quarters off Nnebesi road, Asaba.

The barbing saloon has been his home for over four years. He wakes up as early as 5am daily to take his bath in a brook near the saloon. Before his new found home, Okonkwo said he had lived with an Uncle, Mr. Sunny Okonkwo, at Anwai road, behind the Federal Medical Center (FMC) a sprawling slum, six of them, Mr. Okokwo, his wife and their three children.

It was batcher house with walls made of corrugated iron-sheet, “life was difficult but we managed”, Mr. Clement said.

Few months later Clement parted ways with his uncle over family issues he refused to disclose.

The casual worker searched for another place of abode. He got one, an uncompleted building around infant Jesus Asaba. Two weeks after he moved into the house, another tragedy befell him.

He returned from work to discover that his personal effects were scattered outside. Obviously, Mr. Clement walked up to a neighbour to make enquiry when he observed a truck load of bags of cement positioned beside the uncompleted building he was occupying, a clear indication that the building had been marked for completion.

Clement story may read like fiction. But every bit of it is true.

In Asaba, houses are not in short supply but rent is quite high, said a retired Army Captain, Peter Emina, stating that an average of six persons live in a one room apartment in Asaba.

Rapid urban growth may have aggravated the shortage of dwelling unit in the state resulting in overcrowding, high rent, slum and squatter settlement according to Captain Emina.

Dethatched houses and bungalows that used to cost between N800,000 and N1million a few years ago now attract N2million, while duplexes that used to cost between N1.5m and N1.6m now attract N2.5million depending on the location.

Landlords are not helping issues; they increase rent at will and sometimes demand between two to three years advance payment. “It has not been easy for tenants, Mrs. Mary Ochei, a civil servant said.

The traditional one-room apartment otherwise known as ‘face me I face you’ goes from between N14,000 to N15,000 per month against N3,000 to N4,000 a few years ago. This high rent in Asaba has compelled many workers to relocate to neighbouring communities where rents are more affordable. They are Ibusa, Okpana, Ogwashi-uku, Ubuluku, Akuku-igbo, Illah-ogbolu and Issele-Asaba.

Rents in Asaba are determined by the location. You have the core areas which are predominantly occupied by top government functionaries such as political office holders, commissioners, special advisers, military officers both serving and retired, businessmen, notable traders particularly from across the Niger and a host of others.

The non-too privileged areas and highly populated zone derogatively called Dugbe of Asaba, consist of Umueze quarters; Ogbeke square, Ogbeilo umuonaje, Umuekuo quarters, Umuda quarters, Dennis Osadebe Way, Cable point and Mami market area.

Rents in Asaba are prohibitive, but I don’t have any choice. I have lived here for several years. All our earnings in Asaba go for rent. While rents are quite expensive in Asaba is that people are not building for commercial purposes, Mr. Clifford Azu, a civil servant and resident of Asaba said, adding: “Some of us can’t save any money in Asaba because of house rent”.

“Before you know if the month has ended, “I have some friends who were compelled to live outside Asaba by high cost of rent. Some of them come to work daily from neighbouring Ibusa, Okpanam, Ogwashi-uku, Ubulu-uku and Obior where house rents are fair.

“Life in Asaba is very difficult. All we work for go into payment of house rent said Obura Okomah, a plumber”, he further said.

