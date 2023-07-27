Tinubu Receives Benin Republic Counterpart, Talon, Denounces Developments In Niger Republic

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his Benin Republic counterpart, Patrice Talon, have restated their condemnation of any effort to seize power and undermine constitutional authority in Niger Republic.

Both leaders met on Wednesday in Abuja at the Presidential Villa, following what President Tinubu described as ‘military misbehaviour’ in the neighboring country.

Speaking to the press after the meeting, President Tinubu, in his capacity as the Chairman of ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, reiterated his commitment to working with other ECOWAS leaders to promote stability and peace in the West African region.

He said President Talon would head to Niamey, capital of Niger, to address the situation.

Also speaking, President Talon told journalists that the situation in Niger was a cause for concern for ECOWAS and President Tinubu.

”Nigeria shares borders with Niger and Benin, and we are neighbours to Niger as well. We are taking this matter seriously and responding promptly. I am confident that all necessary measures will be employed to ensure a peaceful resolution in Niger.

”As the President of Nigeria stated, mediation efforts will be strengthened this very evening to bring about a peaceful resolution. Even when dealing with unacceptable actions, our priority is to address them through peaceful means. This remains our primary approach, and we are optimistic,’’ President Talon said.