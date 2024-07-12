Tinubu Reaffirms Commitment to Niger Delta Development

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reaffirmed the commitment of his administration to correct the years of neglect of the Niger Delta region through the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Speaking at the Niger Delta Stakeholders Summit 2024 held in Port Harcourt, the President, who was represented by the President of the Senate, Chief Godswill Akpabio, said that the summit with the theme: “Renewed Hope for Sustainable Development of the Niger Delta Region,” marked a turning point.

He said: “This administration brings renewed hope and prosperity and I believe this is the season we have been waiting for. It is our time to shine. To achieve lasting solutions, we must overcome disunity. Unity among the people of the Niger Delta and the entire nation is not just a choice but a necessity. Through our shared vision, we can overcome the obstacles before us.”

“Mr. President is deeply committed to the development of the Niger Delta. The East-West Road will be a priority. The National Assembly, fully represented here today, will do everything in its power to ensure the completion of this crucial road. Additionally, the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road project will not only commence from Lagos but will also start simultaneously from the Niger Delta, ensuring both ends meet to complete the project.”

“The Niger Delta can sustain itself with its agricultural resources, especially in rice production and fish farming. By focusing on rice production, we can ensure that the Niger Delta not only meets its own needs but also contributes to the nation’s food supply. We should not be solely defined by our oil reserves, but also by our agricultural achievements.

The Senate President gave kudos to the NDDC Board and Management for delivering impactful projects in the Niger Delta region, citing the commissioning of the 25.7 km Ogbia-Emakalakala-Akipelai-Etiama-Nembe Road with seven bridges and the 132KV Transmission Line and I32KV/33KV electricity substation at Ode-Erinje in Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State.

He noted that the NDDC also commissioned the Iko-Atabrikang-Akata-Opulom-Ikot Inwang-Okoroutip-Iwochang Road with a 800-metre Ibeno Bridge.

Akpabio said that despite the challenges of developing the Niger Delta region, the NDDC had risen to the challenge by executing projects that have improved the lives of the people. He said that President Tinubu was very pleased with the performance of the current leadership of the NDDC.

The Chairman of the occasion and former President of Nigeria, Dr Goodluck Jonathan, said that as an intervention agency for the oil producing states, the NDDC had the mandate to bring development closer to the people, to foster hope, peace and inclusive governance in the region. He observed: “NDDC came as a child of necessity whose strategic role also includes to improve the environment, provide infrastructure, and enhance the livelihood of the people in the region.

“With the birth of this current leadership of NDDC, people from the Niger Delta have seen some rays of light. Therefore, I encourage the political class not to over stretch the NDDC for them to be able to perform optimally.”

Also speaking, the Minister for Niger Delta Development, Engr. Abubakar Momoh, said that the Niger delta region must diversify to reduce the reliance on fossil oil.

He reacted to the concerns raised about the deplorable state of some sections of the East West Road, stating that the NDDC had engaged a construction firm to carry out some remedial work, in order to reduce the suffering of road users in Rivers and Bayelsa states.

Speaking earlier, the Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, lamented the bad condition of the East West Road and appealed to President Tinubu and the Federal Government to act swiftly to end the suffering of commuters at the Okogbe axis of the East-West Road in Rivers State.

Governor Diri, said he was stuck for more than two hours at the bad portion of the road on his way to the Niger Delta Stakeholders Summit in Port Harcourt.

In his own remarks, the former Governor, Cross River State, Mr. Donald Duke, said that the stakeholders’ summit was a platform for a crucial reflection on the productivity of the populace in light of the abundance of hydrocarbons and vast gas reserves.

“However, it is imperative to prioritize the health and welfare of the people above all else. As an intervention agency, fostering collaboration with state governors is essential, and concerted efforts must be made to address the issue of abandoned projects that currently plague the region,” he said.

The NDDC Managing Director, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, assured participants at the summit that their recommendations would be followed studiously to change the fortunes of the Niger Delta region.