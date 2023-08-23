Tinubu orders retirement of NIMC boss, appoints Bisoye Coker-Odusote as replacement

By Adekunle Adesuji, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has directed , the Director-general and chief executive officer (CEO) of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Aliyu Abubakar Aziz to commence a 90-day pre-retirement leave.

The leave, which takes effect from August 24, 2023, would lead to his retirement from service on November 24, 2023; according to a statement on Tuesday.

Tinubu also approved the appointment of Bisoye Coker-Odusote to serve as the Acting Director-General and CEO of (NIMC).

The appointment, which is also for a 90-day period, will take effect from August 24, 2023, after which, a full term of four years will begin as the substantive NIMC director-general and CEO, beginning on November 24, 2023

Coker-Odusote is the general manager and CEO of the Lagos State Infrastructure Maintenance and Regulatory Agency (LASIMRA).