Tinubu not cause of leadership crisis in Anambra community – CP

The Anambra State Commissioner of Police, CP, has exonerated President Bola Tinubu from written and verbal attacks by Nigerians following the present socio-economic and political quagmire which they had accused Mr. President of being the cause.

Exonerating Mr. President from the accusation, while addressing the people of Mgbachu Nkpor Community, Idemili North Local Government Area, over the leadership crisis at Abomili Estate, as warring factions were threatening a showdown, the CP reminded them that it is not President Tinubu that is the cause of the land dispute.

Counselling the two warring factions to be their brothers’ keepers, the CP, who was ably represented by the Commander of Anti Kidnapping Squad, Awkuzu, Mr. Ifeanyi Ibru, (CSP), reminded them that in the time of war, the buildings they built and other structures would be destroyed.

“Lives may also be lost and funny enough you are brothers who should avoid war and live in peace for the infrastructural development of your community. The best way to handle crisis is by discussion not confrontation,” the CP enjoined them.

In his vote of thanks, the chairman, Board of Trustees, BOT, Abomili Mgbachu Association, Hon. Dr. Christian Okeke, commended the CP’s representative but said that the people had expected the CP to be physically present.

He assured the CP that the community will maintain peace pending the determination of the substantive suit now pending in court over Abomili Estate leadership.

Dr Okeke told newsmen later that the bone of contention was the leadership of the estate disclosing that his junior brother, Chibuzor Okeke, has over stayed his welcome having served for 12 years as chairman

“After 12 years the community resolved to conduct an election and it was held of which I participated and Hon. Samuel Anikpe won. Since then Chibuzor has been frustrating his leadership to the extent that Chibuzor collaborated with the opposition and dragged Anikpe to court, including myself, and others, there are many cases pending in court now and I will not because he is my brother ask him to continue in office after 12 years,” he stated.

Anikpe corroborated the position of Dr. Okeke, stating that he was elected after 12 years of Chibuzor being in office.

“”What again does Chibuzor want when he did not render an account of stewardship for 12 years to the community? He disarmed the community vigilante group and my office was vandalized, he operates with one Godwin Onwukwe, (a.k.a Apiti. My case with Apiti is that he wants me to increase #20,000 loyalty he collects from land developers to #50,000 and I said no and that the #20,000 he is collecting should be looked into, that is my offence for him and he joined Chibuzor to frustrate my leadership.

“Contacted, Onwukwe who is the Odu of the community, denied the allegations the duo of Dr Okeke and Anikpe leveled against himself and Chibuzor, stating that Chibuzor remains the chairman of Abomili Estate.

According to him, “The so-called BOT which Dr Okeke claims to be the chairman is illegal. Dr. Okeke just in a bid to have his way to the estate, formed BOT. Chibuzor has been the chairman of the Estate before the formation of the BOT by Dr. Okeke and his cohorts.

“For peace to reign Dr Okeke and Anikpe should vacate Abomili Estate for Chibuzor Okeke, pending when a new executive will be elected as Anikpe was not democratically elected but rather appointed by Dr Okeke

“I was the one that petitioned to the Commissioner of Police telling him about the atrocities being committed in Mgbachu estate, I never talked about land issued but when Anikpe was asked to speak by the CP, he started talking about land,” he disclosed.

