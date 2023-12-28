Tinubu: Nigerians to enjoy relief soon after current pains

-Lagos is proud of you -Sanwo-Olu

IBRAHIM QUADRI

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday likened the excruciating pains currently ravaging the country to labour pains of mothers during childbirth, saying relief would soon be achieved after the delivery of the baby.

The President spoke in Lagos State House, Marina during a reception organized by the State Government, adding its administration is taking the baby steps so that bones are not broken.

Tinubu is currently on vacation in Lagos for Christmas holiday.

The Chief Host, the State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu expressed joy over the homecoming of the President, saying the state is proud as a son of the state.

In attendance include the Deputy Governor, Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, Speaker, Rt Hon Mudashiru Obasa, State exco members, members of the legislature from the state and federal level, local council chairmen, traditional rulers among others.

Tinubu said, “It’s a great home coming and I am happy, if you are having problems seeing me, the job is monumental. It Is not a one man job, it’s a collective team, and you have to be able to listen, decipher tolerate and sometime what you don’t expect will happen.

“Nigeria is challenged, which has always been, but we will go through it. We are already seeing the blossomness of our plans. A lot of changes that will transform this economy, financial re-engineering of our country is ongoing.

“It cannot just be pushed out in a way that you can command and conjour a situation, but we are determined to take Nigeria through the tunnel, the tunnel of hope, stability and successful economic prosperity.”

Continue, the President noted, “Nigeria is in good hands… The team is working, Wale Edun is structurally reliable, brilliant and committed for a financial re-engineering.

“You have a team like Atiku Bagudu, you have Cardoso in CBN, and many other members of the financial team.”

The President pointed out that the current challenges facing the country is likened to a labour pain, adding that at the end of the hardship, Nigerians’ wouod have cause to smile.

He said, “We have to take the baby steps so that you don’t break your bones we are working hard and I am sure the results will manifest for the goodness of our country.

“We recognize the hardship that people are going through, yes, there are mothers here…it’s a very good example of a labour pain. When mothers are in labour they go through very excruciating pains and when they hear the noise of the baby and the baby is born, that relief is achieved, they forget the agony of pains, they cherish the smile and the voice of the baby. That is what Nigeria will be, I assure you. We will work hard to give you best of economy and opportunities you can imagine.”

While expressing satisfaction with the running of Lagos State, the president thanked the Governor and the team for holding forth to have development in the State.

“Let me say to the Governor, I listened carefully to you. I thank you and the deputy governor and the speaker for holding forth strongly and commiting yourself to the value that you cherish together.

“The result oriented approach in a team… To turn the ship around from cascading onto turbulent and make it steady

“Lagos was not easy for many of you, but you went through it and today, Lagos State is the most viable state in the federal republic of Nigeria.

“We went through the abuse for the initial, what are they doing, they cannot even clear refuse, when we came in, but Lagos has survived and will continue on the path of glory,” Tinubu stated.

Elated Sanwo-Olu said, “You, as a governor of a state remodeled, rebuilt and recreated the entire edifice that is hosting you today. You have come here once again as a President of the federal republic of Nigeria.

“This place is honoured to have you here, this afternoon, we want to thank you for your leadership for the origin of modern Lagos that you created and started for us.

“But more importantly, that you accepted to go represent Lagos at the federal seat, because you have continued to make the state proud as a son of the state and we are indeed happy.

“Your core constituencies are here, to thank you and to wish you very best of the season. This is your very first yuletide season as President of our great country. They have asked and you have graciously accepted that they come here to receive you.”

Sanwo-Olu reiterated that there are challenges facing Nigeria’s economy but quickly added that the country is not immuned from global issues.

“We know that we are going through the tough time and we have said so that it’s not peculiar to our country, there has been global challenges and shakeups everywhere and problems in different parts of the world.

“You came and from the very first day and hit the ground running and have not looked back, you have shown the audacity of hope, the audacity of the believe of your resolve to take Nigeria to another levels.

“And you said so that Nigeria will be best analyzed as somebody that is entering an aircraft and when the aircraft is taking off, and there are time you will see turbulence with the weather the pilot will come to stabilise the situation. We have seen the storm and you have assured that after the storm, you will land us very well,” Sanwo-Olu said.