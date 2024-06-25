Tinubu names Tunji Bello CEO consumer protection agency

A former Secretary to Lagos State Government, Mr. Olatunji Bello has been appointed Chief Executive Officer/Executive Vice-Chairman of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), pending confirmation by the Senate.

Upon confirmation, Bello, who was also Lagos State Commissioner for the Environment, will replace Mr. Babatunde Irukera. The Senior Advocate of Nigeria was relieved of his appointment in January.

In a statement on Monday, presidential spokesperson, Chief Ajuri Ngelale said the President “expects that the new Chief Executive Officer of this important agency will ensure the holistic realisation of the Commission’s mandate of protecting and promoting the interest and welfare of Nigerian consumers, and ensuring the adoption of measures to guarantee the safety and quality of goods and services”.

Bello is a lawyer, administrator, and renowned journalist.

He holds a Master’s degree in International Law and Diplomacy from the University of Lagos. He studied Law at the same university and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 2002.

Bello began his career in journalism at the Concord newspapers in 1985 and was Group Political Editor; Sunday Concord editor and Editor, National Concord.

He is a winner of the US Alfred Friendly Press Fellowship and was appointed the Chairman of the Editorial Board of ThisDay newspapers in 2001.

He also served as Commissioner for the Environment under various administrations in Lagos State.