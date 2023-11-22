Tinubu mourns elder statesman, Chief (Owelle) George Uwechue, SAN

President Bola Tinubu sympathizes with the Uwechue family and the Nigerian legal community over the passing of Chief George Uwechue, Owelle of Ogwashi-Ukwu, Delta State.

The late Uwechue was a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and former Chairman of Nigeria’s Body of Benchers. He died at the age of 85.

President Tinubu describes the death of the elder statesman as a sad loss, extolling his contributions to the legal profession as well as to Nigeria.

“Chief Uwechue was an outstanding lawyer. He was also a leader through and through. He will be sorely missed for his deep insights and legal acumen, in addition to the incredible contributions he made to his community, state, Nigeria, and beyond. May God Almighty grant him rest and his family the strength to bear this painful loss,” the President says.

The late Chief Uwechue was elevated to the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) in 1993. He remained a member of the Inner Bar for three decades. In 1990, he was appointed a member of the Body of Benchers; a position he held until he was appointed Chairman of the Body of Benchers in 2010.