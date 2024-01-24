Tinubu meets Kwankwaso, may reconcile him with Ganduje

.As Police take proactive steps, avert political clash between APC, NNPP

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has met with the 2023 presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Champion Newspaper gathered that the president met with the former Governor of Kano State inside the president’s office at the State House on Sunday, January 20, 2024.

The meeting comes three days after Tinubu met with the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, and other party stakeholders from Kano State.

It was exclusively reportedby this paper that the meeting was said to be at the instance of the president, but it was not clear what the meeting was about.

A source familiar with the development told the newspaper that the president hinted at his resolve to call a meeting at which the difference between Ganduje and Kwankwaso would be resolved.

One of the sources close to the NNPP leader hinted that Kwankwaso was equally informed about the reconciliation moves and was asked to speak with his supporters about the development.

The NNPP chieftain added that the president then said both of them should return to him with two persons each for the meeting where the final decision on the reconciliation would be taken.

The source said: “The president told him (Kwankwaso) to go and speak with his people just as he had asked Ganduje to do. The president then said both of them should return to him with two persons each for the meeting where the final decision on the reconciliation would be taken.”

also, Following brewing political tension in some parts of Kano state, after the Supreme Court judgement that gave Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf victory, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mohammed Usaini Gumel and his management team have commenced moves to quench the tension, using community solutions to reconcile the warring parties.

Our Correspondent reports that some supporters of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and the ruling New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) engaged in violent clashes in remote parts of Kano state after the Supreme Court ruling on Kano governorship tussle a fortnight ago.

Even as top leaders of the two political parties at the state level have called for calm, urging their followers to maintain peace and order, our correspondent gathered that overzealous supporters of the two leading political parties in the state have been clashing in some remote areas, though no loss of life has been recorded.

Taking proactive measures, CP Gumel, on Tuesday visited Gaya Local Government Area, headquarters of the Gaya Emirate, where he held reconciliatory meetings with leaders of APC and NNPP, at the Palace of Emir of Gaya, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Aliyu Ibrahim.

Leaders of the two parties in the Gaya locality agreed to sheathe their swords and embrace peace.

As at the time of filling this report, the peace convoy of CP Gumel was still within the Gaya Emirate, persuading residents and leaders of political parties on the need to embrace peace and shun violence.