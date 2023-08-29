Tinubu ‘ll sack underperforming ministers – Presidency

ADEKUNLE ADESUJI, ABUJA

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, on Monday, said President Bola Tinubu would not permit any failure of any of the ministers, adding that Tinubu is not scared to sack any minister who is not effective.

While speaking on Channels Television’s Daily Rise, Ngelale said Tinubu had established benchmarks for each of the sectors in the country since his emergence as President in February 2023.

“The President has set the benchmarks. The question now is about enforcement and the President has shown, as he did during his time in Lagos State as governor, that he is not someone that is afraid to fire anybody.

“He is not somebody who is afraid to level quick sanctions to ensure that they get the results that he wants because, ultimately, if this administration fails, they will not say a minister failed or a set of ministers failed. They will say President Bola Tinubu failed, and he will not accept failure,” he said

Ngelale further disclosed that during the interim period between when he emerged as President-elect and his inauguration on May 29, Tinubu proactively established a series of reform committees encompassing every sector.

He said, “[Tinubu] basically looked at exactly what His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari had achieved and said, ‘This is what we want to do to build on all these achievements.”

“We are going to effectively implement a plan within a certain amount of time based on time-based benchmarks that when a minister has come in, we will be able to measure their performance against.

“Every minister coming in absolutely knows what they have to achieve within the time frame that has been given to them by the President and that’s something in the history of Nigerian governance we’ve never seen before.”

.As President tasks ministers on hard work, dedication at inaugural FEC meeting

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu has tasked the new cabinet ministers to hit the ground running by working hard to turn around the fortunes of the country.

He gave the charge on Monday while addressing the cabinet members at the opening of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in Abuja.

“We have talents; we have the level of intellectuals and capacity to turn this country around. You and I know that the expectation is high. Therefore we must work hard, commit ourselves and create a buoyant economy that will serve every Nigerian.”

The president charged the ministers to work as a team, stressing that if they stay focused in the discharge of their responsibilities, the country would quickly move forward.

“Every one of you is a member of this team, we can do whatever we want from our areas of responsibility but it all depends on you. If you stay focused, we will all arrive at a better destination and the country will be better for it,” he said.

Tinubu added that the natural endowments of the country must be properly harnessed to make life better for citizens of the country.

“We must unlock the energy and natural resources of this country. We must start to produce for ourselves, dig ourselves out of the woods, focus on education, healthcare, and make social investments that are essential for the development of our people.

“Our priority areas are defined in our economic programmes. Every area is our priority and you belong in the driver’s position to realise and make that priority a fulfilling promise to the entire nation and the continent of Africa.

“We must achieve the economic growth that is expected of us. We must feed our people, we must leverage on what we have and grow more to satisfy Nigerians,” he said.

Tinubu said he would continue to listen to the yearnings and aspirations of Nigerians and make corrections where necessary, as he enjoined the ministers to be bold in taking decisions that would move the nation forward.

“I am ready to listen. Like I said to the Nigerian Bar Association yesterday, I am ready even for corrections because only God is perfect. Don’t be afraid to make a decision; that’s the problem of leadership,” he said.

The president also said that the challenges confronting the nation like security, unemployment and food security would be addressed in order to alleviate the plight of citizens.(NAN)

.FG bars officials with no direct participation in UNGA from travelling

As part of a broader effort to reduce the cost of governance in Nigeria, President Bola Tinubu has directed the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs to freeze the processing of visas for all government officials seeking to travel to New York for the United Nations General Assembly without proof of direct participation in UNGA’s official schedule of activities, a statement by the Presidency said on Monday.

“To prevent any sharp practice in this regard, the US Mission in Nigeria is accordingly guided on official visa processing while Nigeria’s Permanent Mission in New York is further directed to prevent and stop the accreditation of any government official who is not placed on the protocol lists forwarded by the approving authority.

“By this directive of the President, all Federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies are mandated to ensure that all officials, who are approved for inclusion in the UNGA delegation, strictly limit the number of aides and associated staff partaking in the event.

“Where excesses or anomalies in this regard are identified, they will be removed during the final verification process.

“The President wishes to affirm that, henceforth, government officials and government expenditure must reflect the prudence and sacrifice being made by well-meaning Nigerians across the nation.”

The Federal Government has no intention to borrow from any local or foreign organisation with its removal of subsidy on petrol and exchange rate harmonisation.

.Economy in bad shape, no fresh borrowing for now, says Finance Minister

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Chief Wale Edun, revealed this at the end of the inaugural Federal Executive Council meeting on Monday in Abuja.

He said that the benefit of the subsidy removal would be ploughed back into various sectors aimed at boosting government revenue and improving business environment for local and foreign investment.

Edun said that with the increased revenue from subsidy removal, various palliatives have been made available to cushion its effect on a short, medium and long term basis.

He reiterated the President Bola Tinubu-led administration’s desire to bring back the economy from the wood it has found itself overtime.

Similarly, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Doris Uzoka-Anite, said investment offers were already coming up in different sectors of the economy, including oil and gas, health, solid minerals and agriculture.

She said that her ministry would collaborate with relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government to achieve the president’s commitment to creation of jobs for the teeming youthful population of Nigeria.

On his part, the Minister of Health, Dr Ali Pate, said that critical sections of the health value chain would be exploited to improve the economy and create jobs for Nigerians.

He said that the president had advised them to be courageous and innovative in taking decisions that would benefit the country, adding that the president has already taken such moves.

Pate said that the president was responsive to the need to set the economy on the path of progress with his move to remove subsidy on petrol from the first day on his inauguration.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Malagi, said that the president has charged the cabinet members to be transparent in their dealings, especially in disseminating necessary information.

He urged the media to avail themselves of this opportunity not to misinform the public through verification and fact checking on their stories, adding that this will reduce the incidence of informing Nigerians out of ignorance.

Similarly ,The President Bola Tinubu administration on Monday said it inherited a bad economy with an unacceptably high rate of unemployment.

The administration, however, assured Nigerians that it would not rely on borrowing to raise funds to fix the country while pledging to be transparent, honest and accountable to the people.

Briefing State House correspondents at the end of the inaugural Federal Executive Council meeting, presided over by Tinubu at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, while fielding questions from journalists said that the Tinubu administration met a very bad economy with inflation at 24 per cent.

Asked to describe the kind of economy the government met on the ground, he said, “Per capita had fallen steadily, inflation is at 24 per cent, unemployment is high, you know they are rebasing the way in which it’s calculated

“Either way, it is high and youth unemployment is even unacceptably high, these are the key metrics that we have met.”

Asked to be specific on the state of the economy they met on the ground, the minister said, “We met a bad economy but the promise of Mr. President is to make it better. “

He also said that the Federal Government was not in a position to borrow money at this time, adding the emphasis is on how to create a macroeconomic environment where both local and foreign investors would invest and increase production.

The Minister of Trade and Investment, Dr. Doris Anite, said the President had to create 50 million jobs.

Meanwhile, President Tinubu has given the cabinet members a marching order to marshal the revival of the economy and make life more bearable for the people.

The marching order was given at the council meeting where the “Roadmap for the economy”, presented by the minister of finance and coordinating minister for the economy, was considered.

Edun said the council agreed that the economy was not where it should be.

He said FEC examined eight priority areas and identified targets to deliver in the next three years.

He affirmed that President Tinubu had charged the ministers to roll out policies and programmes to turn around the economy.