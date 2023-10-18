Tinubu launches conditional cash transfer for 15m households

IBRAHIM QUADRI

President Bola Tinubu has launched the Renewed Hope Conditional Cash Transfer for 15 million households.

The launch was held at the Press Gallery of the State House in Abuja on Tuesday, coinciding with the World Poverty Eradication Day.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume represented the President at the event.

In attendance are the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Eradication, Betta Edu; Minister Of Finance, Wale Edun; World Bank Country Director, Shubham Chaudhuri; and the United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator For Nigeria, Matthias Schmale; among other dignitaries.

The President had in his maiden Independence Day broadcast to Nigerians on October 1, 2023 announced the cash transfer programme which he said would target vulnerable citizens.

The 15 million households, according to the humanitarian affairs minister, represents 62 million Nigerians.

She said that the sum of N25,000 would be transferred to the beneficiaries on a monthly basis for three months, which amounts to N75,000 for each of the beneficiaries.

The minister also disclosed that in no distant time, another scheme would be launched, code-named ‘Iya Loja Funds’ which would provide soft loans of N50,000 to support petty traders.

In addition, at the beginning of the next farming season, she said that farmers would be provided with incentives to boost their farm yields.

The Country Director of the World Bank, Chaudhuri, pledged his organisation’s support to the scheme.

The finance minister said a biometric auditing system would be put in place to ensure efficiency and accountability in the disbursement of the funds to beneficiaries.

.As Wife , Sanwo-Olu urge women to unleash potentials in fighting challenges

Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu on Tuesday urged women in the country to lean on each other whenever the odds are stacked against them, saying they would have to work together to unleah the potentials in them.

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu reiterated that in view of the current challenges Nigeria is facing, there is need for people especially women to have determined efforts by harnessing their innate ability and capacity to drive the Renewed Hope agenda at the national level.

The duo made the calls while declaring open a three-day annual Conference of the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO) at Eko Hotel, Lagos.

Dignitaries at the Conference include, wives of the Senate President, Mrs. Ekaette Akpabio, Kwara State Governor, Olufolake Abdulrazak, Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Adebayo Lawal who represented the Governor, Seyi Makinde among others.

Speaking on the theme for the 23rd edition, “Unleash Your Potential”, Senator Oluremi stressed that women should seek help from others who have had similar experiences they are going through.

Oluremi said, “We must work together, collaborate, and support one another to ensure that every woman in Nigeria has the tools and opportunities to reach her full potential.

“Through the years, I have had the privilege of meeting many remarkable women who have overcome challenges, broken barriers, and achieved remarkable success in various fields.

“Some of these women have served as sources of inspiration to me and some as mentors and role models from whom I learnt the ropes that have helped me through my journey in life.

“One of the things that stand them out and brought them to the point of success in their various endeavours is their strong faith, courage and determination to go the extra mile.

“Purpose-driven women are leaders using different skills and traits different from the men. In their careers, women rely on empathy, calculated risk taking, collaboration, a bias to action, and a strong need to achieve. Women are driven by passion for their work and the desire to do right by the people who surround them.

“The potential that lies within each and every one of us knows no bounds, it has the capacity to transform not only our individual lives but also the broader landscape of our nation and the world.

“Gradually, we are seeing a shift in the way the world looks at, and appreciates women. When it feels like the odds are stacked against you and other women, lean on each other, seek help from others who have had similar experiences. During my tenure as First Lady of Lagos State, three-term Senator and now the First Lady of the Nation, I have consistently sought encouragement and support from both my predecessors and other trusted mentors.

“Our diversity is our strength, and it is within this diversity that we find the wellspring of our potential. As women, we have the power to shape the future, to be leaders, to be innovators, to be caregivers, and to be agents of positive change. But to unleash our potential fully, we must continue to break down barriers that limit our progress, challenge stereotypes, and foster an environment of equal opportunity for all.”

She added, “Education, healthcare, economic empowerment, and gender equity are essential pillars that will enable us to unleash our potential. We must work together, collaborate, and support one another to ensure that every woman in Nigeria has the tools and opportunities to reach her full potential.

“Let us remember that our potential is not just about personal success; it is about uplifting our families, communities, and our great nation as a whole. When women are empowered, society thrives.

“I call upon each and every one of you to embrace the theme of this conference, “Unleash Your Potential,” not only for your benefit but for your individual States and the benefit of our beloved Nation. Let us continue to strive towards a nation where every woman can truly contribute to the prosperity and progress of our country,” the First Lady stated.

Sanwo-Olu recalled the historical background of the Conference, saying “This is the 23rd edition of this Annual Conference. Few conferences have such a rich pedigree and even fewer last this long. It is therefore appropriate to thank all the past leaders of COWLSO who have kept this going for 23 straight years. Starting with our Mother who is here with us today, Her Excellency, The First Lady of the Federal Republic, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, OON. Your vision was clear – to create a platform that will bring our women together to discuss and develop ideas and solutions that will help to place our women at the centre of national development. Your Vision has stood the test of time, and your Baby has grown from strength to strength. For this, we are very grateful.

“The mantle was passed, through the years, to Her Excellency, Dame Emmanuella Abimbola Fashola, and Her Excellency, Mrs Patience Bolanle Ambode. They kept the fire burning and the flag flying, leaving behind legacies that my dear wife, Dr (Mrs) Claudiana Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, has been building on in conjunction with other leaders of the body. We owe them a huge debt of gratitude.”

The Governor noted, “This year, you are being called to “Unleash your Potentials”, to be more productive and positively influence the society. This theme is very apt in view of the current challenges that Nigeria is facing, and the need for us to be more intentional and determined in our efforts to harness the innate ability and capacity of women to drive the Renewed Hope agenda at the national level, and similar initiatives being implemented at the sub-national levels.

“This gathering represents an invaluable opportunity to exploit the collective power and potential of individuals, particularly the women, in our quest to build a Greater Lagos. The theme aptly captures the essence of what we believe in – the boundless reservoir of talent, creativity, and strength that resides within each and every one of us, and the need to put these to effective use for national growth and development.”

“So, as we deliberate, interact, and network at this Conference, let us not only reflect on the potential within us, but also pledge to be catalysts of positive change in our communities, workplaces, and families. Together, we have the power to shape a future where every individual, regardless of gender, is afforded equal opportunities to excel and contribute meaningfully to society.

“This theme is very apt in view of the current challenges that Nigeria is facing, and the need for us to be more intentional and determined in our efforts to harness the innate ability and capacity of women to drive the Renewed Hope agenda at the national level, and similar initiatives being implemented at the sub-national levels.

“This gathering represents an invaluable opportunity to exploit the collective power and potential of individuals, particularly the women, in our quest to build a Greater Lagos. The theme aptly captures the essence of what we believe in – the boundless reservoir of talent, creativity, and strength that resides within each and every one of us, and the need to put these to effective use for national growth and development.

“Lagos State Government, under my leadership, stands firmly committed to the vision set forth by COWLSO, because we recognize the pivotal role that empowered women play in the development and progress of every society. Through collaborative efforts, we are dedicated to creating an environment that nurtures and supports the realization of every individual’s potential.

“Our commitment extends beyond rhetorics to tangible action, and we pledge to invest in programmes that empower women, providing them with the resources, education, and opportunities necessary for them to thrive in their chosen endeavors. By fostering a culture of inclusivity and diversity, a critical part of our T.H.E.M.E.S+ Governance Agenda, we aim to unlock the full spectrum of human capabilities that will drive sustainable progress and prosperity for all.”

The First Lady of Lagos who is the Chairman of COWLSO, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu said, “Unleashing one’s potential is a step one has to take with courage; one has to dare to take that step. When you have to do it, dare to do it! You plan to rob the world of its treasures if you decide to die with your potential undeveloped and unutilized! Therefore, my sisters, release yourselves and explore the world. Be the best version of yourself, and unleash your potential!”