Tinubu: I’m not thinking of the next election but of posterity

President Bola Tinubu said his administration currently is not thinking of the next election but of posterity, that is the next generation.

Tinubu made the remark on Saturday during the All Progressives Congress (APC) South-West Zone Assembly on Saturday at Eko Hotels, Lagos.

The event was hosted by the Chairman of South West Governors’ Forum and Lagos Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Other State governors who attended the event included, Ekiti, Biodun Oyebanji, Ondo, Lucky Aiyedatiwa and Ogun, Dapo Abiodun.

Leaders at the meeting included ex-interim National chairman, Bisi Akande, ex-Ogun Govenors, Olusegun Osoba and Ibikunle Amosun, Lagos GAC leader, Tajudeen Olusi among others.

The event also attracted other stakeholders in the South-West including Senators, Representatives, State House of Assembly members and top officials.

The President who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila explained that he is also pained due to the hardship but assured that things would turn out better.

Gbajabiamila said, “Mr President has asked me to convey his message, he knows he has taken very tough decision. He sees the light at the end of the tunnel. The time will come when we will all thank him for the decision.

”Mr President said I should let you know that he is not thinking of the next election but the next generation.

“For every moment in a country, a particular leader is produced for that time. This is the time to produce a leader that is courageous.”

He promised that all deliberations by the South West caucus would be given consideration, saying even though he is President of Nigeria the South West remains his base.

Gbajabiamila added, “The challenges of our country is diverse, it is very immense. You cannot know the extent until you get there, I see that Mr President has nothing in his mind but the progress of Nigeria.

“For those of us who know him very well, he has a love for the masses. As the people are complaining, he is also pained but when a man has a strong conviction of what he is doing, he pursues it relentlessly.”

While assuring the gathering of continuous engagement and advice for the President, the Chief of Staff said he is a listening leader and would continue to do the biddings of the people.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu said, “We have come as one big family to explore and have more ways to work together. It is to share ideas and agree on strategies to take South West to greater heights.

“We are blessed with assets and more positioned to move the country forward.”

He added the gathering is to reinvigorate hope in people, saying the strong omoluabi ethos in the zone should engender the progress of the region and the country.

He appealed to the leaders and other members to give adequate support to the President, saying we should strive to forge ahead of 2027 election.

The keynote speaker, the immediate past Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi said, “We in the South West zone should set an example by ensuring that the caucus is replicated at the national Assembly to the State and local government levels

“We cannot continue to rest on our oars as a party, we should be ready to forge a united front. I am convinced that APC will remain strong to accomplish the unfinished business of the renewed hope agenda of Mr President.”

