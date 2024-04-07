Champion Newspapers Limited
Tinubu hails South East leaders’ efforts in peace building

President Bola Tinubu
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has commended the leaders of South East for their concerted efforts in harnessing their collective  experience, knowledge  and  relationships to advance  developmental ideals, peace  building and robust democratic governance  in South East.

 

 

In a press release signed by the Special Adviser ( Media) to Minister of Works, Barr. Orji Uchenna Orji, the President made this commendation during the burial ceremony of late  Deaconess  (Mrs) Theresa Osinachi Omoke JP,  the mother of the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Community Engagement, South East, Barr. (Mrs) Chioma Nweze, CEHF.

 

The President, represented by the Minister of Works,  David Umahi, also thanked the Governor  of Ebonyi State, Francis Nwifuru for  raising the bar in the peace  and security of the State and for deepening the cause  of development of the State and all who live in it.

 

He said, “You have taken every challenge of Ebonyi State as the challenge of the people, and you have raised the bar in advancing the People’s Charter of Needs of Ebonyi State. The President is very excited about your performances.”

 

In his condolence message to the family of the deceased, Tinubu described  the late mother of his SSA on Community Engagement as a woman with exemplary virtues who made immeasurable contributions  to the advancement of the  cause of humanity, and enjoined her and the entire Omoke family to take solace in the accomplishments of her age.

 

“I would like to condole with you and the entire Omoke family on the death of your beloved mother, an icon and the matriarch of your family who sadly passed away on 18th of December, 2023 at the age of 75”.

 

The Minister used the opportunity to clear the air on misrepresentations  on  media platforms over the government that handled the much commended  rehabilitation  of Third Mainland Bridge Lagos, which is now opened  for road users.

 

“The Third Mainland Bridge was not done by Lagos State Government. No, it was done by the Federal Government as directed by President Ahmed Tinubu GCFR. Everything about the  funding  was entirely done by Mr. President through his Minister of  Works.”

 

He also used the opportunity  to thank the leaders and people of South East for their support to the Renewed Hope administration of Mr. President.

 

He said, “I want to send a message of thanks from Mr. President to the people of South East, for their support;  I want to thank the Governors and  appreciate  them for their  support, which is beyond party lines.”

 

He revealed, “In a very short moment, leaders of South East will come together to openly, publicly, and heartily appreciate Mr. President, and let Nigerians and the world know that we stand with the Renewed Hope agenda of Mr. President.

 

In his address during the event, the Governor of Ebonyi State thanked the President for his fatherly  disposition to all the States of the federation and his inclusive governance, which has renewed the hope of Nigerians in actualizing  positive trajectories in the political  and socio- economic history  of the nation.

 

He offered  his deep condolences  to the deceased family and his compassions to the cause of the family and community who would deeply miss her  love and charity.

 

While praying for the repose of her soul, he expressed commitment towards immortalizing the good name she bequeathed.

 

He said, “As government, we must do a very  significant thing today. The State Government will build a befitting pavilion in this field, and that  pavilion  will be named after the late mother of Barr. (Mrs) Chioma Nweze. The road leading  to this field will be constructed  as a mark of honour to  late Deaconess (Mrs) Theresa Osinachi Omoke JP.

