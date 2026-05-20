Tinubu hails Gowon’s memoire as guide for Nigeria’s unity

. As Danjuma, Dangote lead others in raising billions of naira at book launch

CYRIL MBAH, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has described former Head of State General Yakubu Gowon’s autobiography as a vital national document that should guide Nigeria’s future and strengthen regional cooperation and peace.

Represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima at the public presentation of the memoir titled, “Life of Duty and Allegiance,” held at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre on Tuesday, Tinubu urged that the book be widely circulated as a civic inheritance for all Nigerians.

The President said the release of the memoir comes at a critical time when Nigeria and the wider West African region faces insecurity, economic hardship, and social divisions and noted that the lessons of reconciliation and statesmanship in the book are particularly relevant to the present moment.

Tinubu stressed the need to preserve historical memory, warning that nations that forget their past risk drifting into uncertainty, repeated mistakes and internal conflict.

“A nation that misplaces its memory soon begins to quarrel with its own reflection. A society without memory becomes an orphan in time,” the presidrnt said.

He highlighted Gowon’s post-civil war reconciliation efforts, especially the declaration of “No victor, no vanquished,” calling it a defining principle that helped preserve Nigeria’s unity.

Tinubu said such hard decisions should be understood with humility, not judged by those who inherit peace in comfort.

The President also pointed to the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC as one of Gowon’s enduring legacies, saying the programme continues to bridge ethnic, religious, and cultural divides, arguing that shared national experiences remain key to building trust and strengthening the federation.

Tinubu further described Gowon’s life as a counterpoint to attempts to reduce Nigeria’s diversity to narrow regional and religious narratives.

He said the former leader’s story shows that the Nigerian project grows stronger when citizens refuse to be used by sectarian and self-serving interests.

The President also commended Gowon’s role in establishing the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, noting that its vision remains relevant as the region confronts terrorism, instability, and economic disruptions and he called for deeper cooperation, trade, and diplomacy to secure the sub-region.

At the event, Gowon stated that the memoir was not written to settle scores but to tell the truth, adding that Nigerians should not lose faith in the country ahead of the 2027 elections.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, who chaired the occasion, and Catholic Bishop Matthew Kukah, who reviewed the book, both praised it as an important record of Nigeria’s turbulent history, urging Nigerians to do justice to the effort by reading the book.

Meanwhile, former Minister of Defence, Retired Lt. Gen. Theophilus Danjuma, on Tuesday in Abuja donated N3 billion at the public presentation of the autobiography of former Head of State, Retired Gen. Yakubu Gowon.

​The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports Alhaji Aliko Dangote, the Chairman of the Dangote Group, also supported the book launch with a donation of N500 million.

​Danjuma, who served as the Chief Presenter at the event, was represented by a former Chief of Defence Staff, Retired Gen. Martin Luther Agwai.

​Apart from the financial pledge, Danjuma directed that 12 copies of the book be purchased and distributed to the libraries of each of the 20 universities that had awarded honorary doctorate degrees to Gowon over the years.

​In his tribute, Danjuma described Gowon as Nigeria’s foremost living statesman, an international icon, and a wartime commander whose leadership prevented Nigeria from disintegration.

​”Gen. Gowon is not only a household name in Nigeria but also a globally acknowledged leader with an impeccable record in leadership, nation-building and military strategy.

​”His well-recorded slogan of ‘no victor, no vanquished’ after the civil war set the tone for an effective post-war policy of reconciliation, reconstruction, and rehabilitation,” Danjuma said.

The retired General noted that his friendship with Gowon spanned over 70 years, dating back to their childhood days in the Wusasa area of Zaria, adding that the memoir is a “treasure trove of history” and a gift to the world.

​Similarly, Mr Mansur Ahmed, the representative of Dangote, announced the purchase of 25 copies of the book for N500 million to honour the former Head of State.

Ahmed, a Senior Adviser to the richest man in Africa, stated that his boss, Dangote was only a 10-year-old primary school pupil when Gowon was leading the nation through its most turbulent times.

​He said Gowon’s successful efforts to keep Nigeria unified created the stable environment that allowed Dangote to grow up and build a pan-African business empire.

Other corporate leaders and dignitaries also made substantial purchases of the book at the event, including Alhaji Abdul-Samad Rabiu, the President of BUA Group, who procured copies of the book for N25 million.

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