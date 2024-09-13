Tinubu, Gov Adeleke mourn death of Oba Aromolaran of Ijesha Land

Tunde Adeleke, Osogbo

President Bola Tinubu expresses deep sadness over the transition of Oba Gabriel Adekunle Aromolaran II, the Owa Obokun of Ijesaland.

Oba Aromolaran, the highly revered first-class monarch, died at the age of 86. While on the throne, he also served as chairman of the Osun State Council of Traditional Rulers.

As a traditional ruler, Oba Aromolaran kept his palace above the fray of partisan politics. He was open to all political tendencies.

On behalf of the Federal Government, President Tinubu extends heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Osun State, the good people of Ijesaland, and the family of the late traditional ruler.

The President affirms that the departed monarch firmly believed in the values of Yoruba culture and African tradition. His respect for these values and systems defined his remarkable 42-year reign on the throne of his ancestors.

President Tinubu pays tribute to the departed monarch, expressing his deep admiration for Oba Aromolaran’s unwavering support, optimism, and commitment to Nigeria’s justice, unity, and prosperity. His dedication to these noble causes inspired us all.

The President notes that the late Oba Aromolaran will be long remembered for his useful educational contributions through his many books and publications, his advocacy for what is right and fair, and his protection of the vulnerable from exploitation.

The President prays that God Almighty will grant Kabiyesi’s soul eternal rest and comfort to all who mourn the passage of this great leader.

Also,The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has expressed his condolences to the people over the passing of the Owa Obokun of Ijesaland, Oba Dr Gabriel Adekunle Aromolaran.

Daily Champion reports that Oba Aromolaran who ascended the throne on February 20, 1982, passed away on Wednesday after a brief illness,which brings his 42 year reign to an end.

Adeleke, in a statement issued by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, described the late monarch as a “father figure, a pillar of support, and a teacher” who was deeply committed to the development of Ijesaland and Osun State.

Adeleke praised Oba Aromolaran for his boldness, candour, elegance, and literary energy, through which he inspired the people during his successful reign as Owa Obokun.

The statement partly reads, “While expressing sadness at the demise of the Kabiyesi, I want to acknowledge the late Oba’s unwavering support for this administration, even in challenging times, and appreciate his constant communication on matters of development in Ijesaland and Osun State at large.

“Kabiyesi was a deeply selfless father, who took no prisoners when it came to matters of development and wellbeing of the people. He was a friend of good governance, no matter the colour or race.

“The last time I was with him was the flag off of the dualisation of Brewery – Palace road. I am glad our late erudite scholar witnessed a new phase of development for Ijeshaland.

“We will miss him dearly, but his impact on our lives and the development of Osun State will never be forgotten.

“The late Oba Aromolaran was a great monarch and a respected custodian of our culture and tradition. Kabiyesi was known for his words of wisdom, courage, and selflessness.

“On behalf of the government and people of Osun State, I condole with the industrious people of ijesa, the Owa Obokun traditional Council, the immediate family and all of us, who are definitely affected by the exit of Kabiyesi, Oba Adekunle Aranmolaran.”