Tinubu explains why he calls Gov. Udom Emmanuel small boy.

By Akaiso Eyo, Uyo.

The presidential candidate of All Progressive Congress, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu has finally provided explanation as to what let to him calling Governor Udom Emmanuel small boy at Godswill Obot Akpabio international stadium, Uyo on Monday during his Presidential campaign rally.

It could be recalled that BAT at the APC Presidential campaign rally in Uyo on Monday had called Governor Udom Emmanuel small boy living at his backyard in Lagos.

Investigation by Daily Champion newspaper reveals that Bola Tinubu was only reacting to what Governor Udom Emmanuel did to his entourage at Ibom international airport on arrival prior to his presidential campaign rally at the nest of Champions latter that day.

According to our source, when Udom was informed that the aircraft conveying BAT and his presidential entourage including the son of President Buhari, Yusuf, the senate president, Ahmed Lawan, House of representatives speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, the immediate past Governor of Akwa Ibom state, Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio, among others, had touched down on the private wing of Ibom Airport, he ordered the gate to be shut.

Our airport source said Udom didn’t only stop there but went further to threaten to relieve the General manager, Mr. Mfon Udom of his job for allowing access to Tinubu and his entourage to the private wing.

” It was shocking seeing my boss the Governor displaying this show of shame.

He threatened to sack Mr. Mfon Udom the GM for allowing the APC Presidential entourage access to private wing of the airport.

Did he mean that those national leaders did not deserve to land at the private wing of the airport?”

While at the campaign rally, Bola Ahmed Tinubu lampooned Udom calling him boy living at his backyard in Lagos. He said the people of Akwa Ibom are suffering in Udom’s hands, promising that very soon their suffering will end.

Mr. Tunde Rahman, media aide to Bola Tinubu who gave the explanation on behalf of his principal, said Tinubu was right in his submission about Udom Emmanuel.

“Jagaban is right. All he said about Udom is correct. Udom is a boy to Tinubu. Udom is Tinubu’s tenant in Lagos. Udom is always in Lagos.

Can’t Udom use Akwa Ibom money to make Akwa Ibom state comfortable for him to live and stop wasting the people’s money in throttling about the globe in private jet.?

“Prof. Ayade lives in Calabar, Woke lives in Port Harcourt, Obaseki lives in Benin, Diri is living in Yenagoa. Udom has abandoned Uyo. Udom has abandoned governance and the people and always coming to Lagos to roost. Isn’t that a shame?”

I have never seen a Governor whose duty is to use the people’s money as his private money just like Udom is doing,” Rahman said.

Mr. Rahman therefore advised Udom to account for the large sum he has received so far, especially the 13% derivation refunds Wike is using to turn around Rivers State, while Udom has only managed to build one miserable overhead bridge.

“What Tinubu used to build Lagos is meagre compared to what Udom is using to fight political foes, flying jet and living abroad,” Rahman added.

Our correspondent reports that when the spokes person of Ibom air, Mrs. Aniekan Essienette was approached to confirm if Udom Emmanuel really exhibited this show of shame when the private jet of the APC Presidential candidate and his entourage touched down at Victor Attah international airport, she declined comment claiming that Ibom air is only a tenant using the facility.

*Promises to free Akwa Ibom people from suffering, if elected.