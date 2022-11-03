Tinubu expecting nothing less than 5 Million votes in Lagos- APC Chairman

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, Hon. Cornelius Ojelabi on Thursday said the party presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is expecting nothing less than five million votes in the forthcoming general elections in the State.

Ojelabi disclosed this during the inauguration of the State APC Campaign Committee which was held at the party Secretariat, Ogba, Ikeja.

The Election Management Committee is to be assisted by eleven Directorates which include, Secretariat; Planning, Research and Strategy; Budget and Finance; Mobilisation; Transport and Logistics; Strategic Communications; Volunteer/Support Group; Legal; Information and Technology; Religious; Ethnic Nationalities; Women; Youth & Student Affairs; Security; Organising; as well as Special Duties.

The Campaign Committee is headed by the State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Chairman of the party, Ojelabi the Deputy Chairman and the Deputy Governor the Vice Chairman.

Senator Ganiyu Olanrewaju Solomon (GOS) emerged as the Director General while Fouad Oki is the Secretary of the Committee.

Speaking during the inauguration, the Lagos APC Chairman, Ojelabi said, “Today’s inauguration of the Campaign Committee consolidates our preparation for the general election. The task ahead of us is enormous, but with the quality of membership of this Committee, I am positive that our Party will once again prove its ability to successfully midwife another victorious election outing in 2023. We must live up to that billing.

“Your nomination to serve in this committee is based on your knowledge and ability in campaign strategy and planning, mobilisation, logistics and election management. The success of the general election, therefore, rests on your effectiveness and commitment.

He said, “You are enjoined to work as a team and to carry everyone on board. You are also recommended to reconcile seeming differences within members of the party which might have arisen following the Party primaries, for us to confront the election with a united front.

“I have no doubt this powerful committee under the direction of Distinguished Senator Ganiyu Olanrewaju Solomon and coordination of veteran and political management guru, Ogboni Fouad Oki, will do us proud and win overwhelmingly for our dear Party APC. Asiwaju is not expecting anything less than five million votes in Lagos.

“I am glad to say with a sense of satisfaction the growing fortunes of the party in Lagos back-to-back the last six election cycles. This will no doubt increase our chance of winning the election with a landslide victory.”

While calling on the committee to concentrate on issues that would add value to the success of the party, the Chairman said members should avoid issues that might distract them from the path of victory.

In his speech, the DG said, “Today, in the Lagos State chapter of our great Progressives Congress (APC), is a very important and significant moment. This is because we are taking a step toward faith-faith reinforced by evident hard work, responsible leadership, and testimonials of many of unbroken promises.

“It is not by accident that Lagos is called Nigeria’s melting pot and commercial nerve centre. Tolerant, accommodating and progressive, courtesy of our great party that, has been through many transformations in our current democratic experience, Lagos is by all standards, the nation’s pacesetter and trailblazer state, in terms of development and leadership, in addition to her rich aquatic splendour.

*However, four months from now, history will be made again in the annals of our body polity in Lagos, when our diligent governor, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, will be re-elected for another good turn of four years. But this is not automatic.

“We are though confident of our record upon which we hope to ride to victory in March 2023, nevertheless, it is not in our character to take anything for granted. Particularly noteworthy is the fact that Lagosians are not ingrates and would never repay good with evil. They not only see what our government of APC under Governor Sanwo-Olu, has done and still doing; they can feel them as well.

“Besides, it is not by an error that we are identified as the progressives. We are known to plan, strategise and build sufficient safety into our assumptions, just so there is always an ace to fall back on, whenever the battle gets tougher. Regardless, politics, for us, is not a do-or-die affair.

“The reason we are here today and being inaugurated is to lead the charge for our governor’s re-election. All members of this campaign council are heavyweights and personalities with name recognition. What this means is that we are up to the task and confident of delivering, bearing also in mind that, we have been doing this seamlessly in our party for 23 years non-stop. , 2023 will not be different.

“Without sounding overly arrogant, our governor and party do not have any serious challenger in next year’s election in the state, if record and antecedents were to play a major role. This is not playing to the gallery. Yet, we will take nothing for granted and approach the election as if it’s the oxygen we breathe.”

