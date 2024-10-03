Tinubu embarks on two-week annual leave

President Bola Tinubu departed Abuja on Wednesday for the United Kingdom to begin a two-week vacation, part of his yearly leave.

A statement by Mr. Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President, Information and Strategy, said the President would use the two weeks as a working vacation and a retreat to reflect on his administration’s economic reforms.

“He will return to the country after the leave expires”, the statement said.

In another development, President Tinubu on Wednesday extended his condolences to the family of Oluwole-Johnson on the death of their patriarch, Ben Oluwole-Johnson.

The U.S.-based business executive and estate magnate died on September 17, in Crete, Illinois, at 72.

A statement by Mr. Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President, Information and Strategy, said the burial rites would start on Friday.

President Tinubu described Oluwole-Johnson as exceptionally intelligent and forward-looking, in a personal tribute to the former governorship aspirant of Ondo State and Chief Executive Officer of Benol Management & Development Company.

“His rugged determination and tenacity reflected the passion we all shared for Nigeria.

“While his exuberance might have gotten him into trouble at times, it was a testament to his vibrant spirit and unwavering commitment to the betterment of himself, his community and his nation,” the President said.

Recalling their shared interactions in Chicago, Illinois, Tinubu noted that throughout their encounters, Oluwole-Johnson consistently demonstrated his intellectual prowess and business acumen, never shying away from showcasing his brilliance.

The President recalled Oluwole-Johnson’s extraordinary philanthropy, particularly his significant role in securing and donating over 42 million dollars of hospital equipment to Nigeria, focusing on Lagos State.

“Despite the extensive, difficult, and time-consuming nature of the work, Ben never claimed a penny for his efforts,” he noted.

The President also reflected on Oluwole-Johnson’s dedication and love for Nigeria, which motivated him to run for governor in his beloved Ondo State, with support from the Nigerian community in Chicago, including the President himself.

“Although he fell short, his audacity and courage earned his esteemed wife, Moji, the affectionate title of ‘First Lady’ in my book and in the hearts of many in Nigeria”, Tinubu said.

The President praised Oluwole-Johnson’s unwavering commitment to Nigeria despite his declining health.

“When several of us officially formed ‘The Caring Group’ to express our love for Nigeria, particularly Lagos State, Ben remained a vital contributor.

“Even as his health began to fail him, he continually offered his business expertise, never wavering in his commitment.

Thanks to his lovely wife, Moji, who always stepped in to represent and carry out his wishes, his influence and contributions remained ever-present.

“We will sorely miss Mr. Ben, but we take solace in the great family he leaves behind. May he rest in perfect peace,” the President said.

Also on Wednesday, President Tinubu approved the deployment of electronic vehicles in the North East region.

Alhaji Mohammed Alkali, the Managing Director of North East Development Commission, made this known while briefing newsmen shortly after a meeting with the President at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Alkali said the commission would create Modular Solar Power Unit across the region, which would be used to power the e-vehicles.

He also said the President granted the commission the approval to come up with the framework on how to deploy the e-vehicles in the region.

“We are here today to brief Mr. President on one very critical activity he approved for us in the past two months.

“As you can recall, there was a directive by the President that parastatals should use the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) or electric vehicles.

“We in the North East Development Commission did a thorough analysis of our region because we cover six states, and we looked at the comparative advantages of both CNG and electronic vehicles.

“And after a thorough analysis, we came to the conclusion that for the North East region, the CNG could work but electric vehicle would work better for many reasons,” Alkali said.

He said the leadership of the commission presented to the President the kind of vehicles it would introduce in the North East.

According to him, the vehicles are of three categories: the e-buses that can carry about 40 passengers at a given point in time, and a taxi for intra state, which normally carries three people plus the driver.

“And we also brought in a highly-modified tricycle. Most of the tricycles we have in the North East or elsewhere only carry three people plus the driver.

“But in our case, we have modified it to carry eight people plus the driver and it is fully covered and very convenient.

“We also considered local content; the body was fabricated locally in the region”, he said.