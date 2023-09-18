Tinubu earns less than N1.5m monthly –RMAFC Chair

.Nominates two ministers for youth

The Chairman of the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), Alhaji Muhammed Shehu has revealed that the salary of President Bola Tinubu is less than N1.5 million monthly.

Shehu made the disclosure on Sunday in Abuja while also revealing that the salary of a Minister is not even up to one million Naira.

According to the RMAFC Chair, political office holders in Nigeria do not earn outrageous emoluments as speculated by Nigerians.

Recall Nigerians recently condemned reports on a proposed 114 per cent increase in the salaries of political office holders by the RMAFC, amid what they described as biting economic hardships in the country.

Shehu described information about the salary increase as not true.

He, however, said that it was the constitutional responsibility of RMAFC to determine and review the salaries of executive, legislative and judicial officers.

He said that their salaries were last reviewed in 2007.

“From 2008 till date there had not been any single review. Last year, some individuals took the Federal Government to court. These were some activists concerned about the salaries of judicial officers.

“In the court, the judge ruled that a judge should be paid about N10 million a month, that was the court ruling,” he said.

In an interview with NAN, Shehu said the commission would not contemplate the speculated increase now, considering the prevailing economic challenges faced by Nigerians.

“We are Nigerians, we are not going to start talking about reviewing salaries of political office holders now because of the challenges that the government is facing.

“As a commission, we are going to do our work but we are not going to say we will do it now.

“We will do it when the climate is right and then we will take it forward to the stakeholders for them to decide on what to do.

“I want to disabuse the minds of Nigerians. It is not true that people are getting jumbo salaries.

“The monthly salary of Mr President is less than N1.5 million; that of a minister is not even up to one million naira.

“I know of an average CBN worker that is not even a director, who earns more than a minister.

“People in NNPC, NCC, ports authority earn huge salaries. What is the salary of a governor? What is the salary of a legislator?” Shehu questioned.

The chairman said that what people considered as outrageous earnings by lawmakers were statutory office running costs, which should, ordinarily be managed centrally by the National Assembly Service Commission.

“I know some people will say members of the National Assembly get up to 10 million or 11 million monthly.

“Those are not salaries, they are like operating cost of running their offices which in other societies the legislator does not have to see because there is a structure.

“Once you get elected, you make that structure from your constituency office to computers to logistics to the size of your constituency.

Shehu said: “wherever you have constituency office, the workers you hire, It is the National Assembly Service commission that is supposed to take care of that.

“But the Nigerian system allows the legislator to be given a certain amount and then he deals with that and retires the receipts,” the RMAFC chief said.

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu has approved the nomination of Dr. Jamila Bio Ibrahim to serve as the Minister of Youth, pending her confirmation by the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The President has further approved the nomination of Mr. Ayodele Olawande to serve as the Minister of State for Youth, pending his confirmation by the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Dr. Jamila Bio Ibrahim is a young medical doctor and most recently served as the President of the Progressive Young Women Forum (PYWF). She has also served as the Senior Special Assistant to the Kwara State Governor on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Averted Plane Crash: Aircraft Engines May Have Been Tampered with – Governor Adeleke’s Aide

Spokesperson to the Osun State Governor, Mallam Olawale Rasheed has confirmed the reported aircraft incident involving Governor Ademola Adeleke but clarified that there are strong indications that the two aircraft engines were tampered with before boarding.

Reacting to news reports on the incident, the Spokesperson said the highly technically equipped aircraft was well maintained with the best technical crew and was never an unused platform where birds could build nests.

Contrary to the claim by the hanger owner that birds’ nests caused the incident, birds’ nests are made with straws not bidding wires as in this case.

According to him, the near fatal incident was averted shortly after boarding and less than two minutes after the commencement of taxing on the tarmac.

An early warning noise from the engines immediately prompted the pilots to direct the evacuation of the passengers. Everything happened within five minutes.

Early reports from the internal investigation indicated sabotage. But the authorities, locally and internationally, are still investigating the incident.

We however want to assure the public that Governor Adeleke and his aides are safe and there was no injury or any outward explosion on the plane.

The Governor expressed his deep appreciation to well wishers and supporters who have been calling since the report of the incident. Mr. Governor is hale and hearty.